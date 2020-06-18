820 West George Street

Amenities

Spacious & sunny penthouse on a quiet tree lined street in the heart of East Lakeview! Flooded with natural light, hwd floors through-out. Kitchen features: granite counter tops, breakfast, separate dining space for large table, living area with cathedral ceiling and gas FP, generous room sizes. Laundry room with side by side W/D. Master ste with Jacuzzi, separate shower, double sink vanity and walk in closet. 2 decks incl roof top w/amazing views! 1 garage parking space included. Unbeatable location, walk to El, Lake, Shops, Restaurants and much more! NON-SMOKING unit.No pets.$500 non-refundable move in fee. Avail June 13th.