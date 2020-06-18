All apartments in Chicago
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:28 PM

820 West George Street

820 West George Street · (312) 265-8000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

820 West George Street, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious & sunny penthouse on a quiet tree lined street in the heart of East Lakeview! Flooded with natural light, hwd floors through-out. Kitchen features: granite counter tops, breakfast, separate dining space for large table, living area with cathedral ceiling and gas FP, generous room sizes. Laundry room with side by side W/D. Master ste with Jacuzzi, separate shower, double sink vanity and walk in closet. 2 decks incl roof top w/amazing views! 1 garage parking space included. Unbeatable location, walk to El, Lake, Shops, Restaurants and much more! NON-SMOKING unit.No pets.$500 non-refundable move in fee. Avail June 13th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 West George Street have any available units?
820 West George Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 820 West George Street have?
Some of 820 West George Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 820 West George Street currently offering any rent specials?
820 West George Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 West George Street pet-friendly?
No, 820 West George Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 820 West George Street offer parking?
Yes, 820 West George Street does offer parking.
Does 820 West George Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 820 West George Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 West George Street have a pool?
No, 820 West George Street does not have a pool.
Does 820 West George Street have accessible units?
No, 820 West George Street does not have accessible units.
Does 820 West George Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 820 West George Street has units with dishwashers.
