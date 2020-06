Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry new construction

Epic one bedroom one bathroom in the heart of Wrigleyville! Newly renovated unit features brand new kitchen, dishwasher, new bathroom, huge bedroom, high ceilings, awesome closet space, gorgeous hardwood floors throughout, laundry room in building, pets welcome, easy street parking, and more! Steps to shopping, nightlife, transportation, and more! UA1701 Won't Last Long! Call Today!



Terms: One year lease