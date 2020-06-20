All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 813 W Waveland Ave N1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
813 W Waveland Ave N1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

813 W Waveland Ave N1

813 W Waveland Ave · (773) 318-3881
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

813 W Waveland Ave, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit N1 · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Charming 2BR Available in Prime Wrigleyville - Property Id: 185916

2 bedroom features hardwood floors, spacious floor plan, plenty of closet space and laundry on site! Pet friendly building. Amazing location close to Whole Foods, Wrigley Field, the Lake, transportation, restaurants and more! *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/185916
Property Id 185916

(RLNE5705039)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 813 W Waveland Ave N1 have any available units?
813 W Waveland Ave N1 has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 813 W Waveland Ave N1 have?
Some of 813 W Waveland Ave N1's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 813 W Waveland Ave N1 currently offering any rent specials?
813 W Waveland Ave N1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 W Waveland Ave N1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 813 W Waveland Ave N1 is pet friendly.
Does 813 W Waveland Ave N1 offer parking?
No, 813 W Waveland Ave N1 does not offer parking.
Does 813 W Waveland Ave N1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 813 W Waveland Ave N1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 W Waveland Ave N1 have a pool?
No, 813 W Waveland Ave N1 does not have a pool.
Does 813 W Waveland Ave N1 have accessible units?
No, 813 W Waveland Ave N1 does not have accessible units.
Does 813 W Waveland Ave N1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 813 W Waveland Ave N1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 813 W Waveland Ave N1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2735 N Magnolia
2735 North Magnolia Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
2230 N Orchard
2230 N Orchard St
Chicago, IL 60614
Reside on Stratford
525 W Stratford Pl
Chicago, IL 60657
5236 W Harrison
5236 W Harrison St
Chicago, IL 60644
2876-90 North Clark
2876 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60657
Pangea 5504 S Wabash Avenue
5504 S Wabash Ave
Chicago, IL 60637
Pangea Commons - 5015 S Champlain
5015 S Champlain Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
2520 W. Leland Apt.
2520 West Leland Avenue
Chicago, IL 60625

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity