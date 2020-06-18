813 N La Salle

Amenities

Enjoy great views of the city, high-end shopping, dining, recreation, entertainment, lively nightlife and walking distance to 2 major El stops served by the Brown and Red lines. ***Building Amenities*** Breathtaking City Views 24 Hour Availability - (Security: Doorman) 24hr. Emergency maintenance Bicycle Storage Business Center Dry Cleaning Drop Off Large Fitness Center Game Room Grilling area High-speed Internet Ready Pet Park Pool Rooftop Deck Storage Space Private Parking Garage ***Studio Apartment Features*** Floor to Ceiling Windows Individually Controlled Air Conditioning/Heat Huge Balcony Dishwasher Washer and Dryer Modern Kitchen Microwave and Oven Refrigerator Hardwood Floors Prices reflect availability at the time this ad is posted and not when renewed. Prices and availability subject to change at any time. Lasalle and Chicago in River North



Terms: One year lease