813 N La Salle
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:32 AM

813 N La Salle

813 N La Salle Dr · (312) 725-4061
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

813 N La Salle Dr, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
dog park
doorman
gym
game room
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
Enjoy great views of the city, high-end shopping, dining, recreation, entertainment, lively nightlife and walking distance to 2 major El stops served by the Brown and Red lines. ***Building Amenities*** Breathtaking City Views 24 Hour Availability - (Security: Doorman) 24hr. Emergency maintenance Bicycle Storage Business Center Dry Cleaning Drop Off Large Fitness Center Game Room Grilling area High-speed Internet Ready Pet Park Pool Rooftop Deck Storage Space Private Parking Garage ***Studio Apartment Features*** Floor to Ceiling Windows Individually Controlled Air Conditioning/Heat Huge Balcony Dishwasher Washer and Dryer Modern Kitchen Microwave and Oven Refrigerator Hardwood Floors Prices reflect availability at the time this ad is posted and not when renewed. Prices and availability subject to change at any time. Lasalle and Chicago in River North

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 813 N La Salle have any available units?
813 N La Salle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 813 N La Salle have?
Some of 813 N La Salle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 813 N La Salle currently offering any rent specials?
813 N La Salle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 N La Salle pet-friendly?
Yes, 813 N La Salle is pet friendly.
Does 813 N La Salle offer parking?
Yes, 813 N La Salle does offer parking.
Does 813 N La Salle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 813 N La Salle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 N La Salle have a pool?
Yes, 813 N La Salle has a pool.
Does 813 N La Salle have accessible units?
No, 813 N La Salle does not have accessible units.
Does 813 N La Salle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 813 N La Salle has units with dishwashers.
