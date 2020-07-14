6700 S Indiana Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry

6700 S Indiana is located in Park Manor, Chicago near Marquette and State. This 33 unit property features 1 & 2 bedroom apartments with

On-site Laundry, Phone entry intercom, Pre-wired phone/cable, Dining Room, Eat-in kitchen, Hardwood floors, Porch and Heat Included! This location is easily accessible via CTA Red Line at 69th, CTA Green Line at King Drive, and CTA 3, 5, 29, 30, 67 & 95 bus lines. Access to both the I-94 Expressway and I-90 Chicago Skyway is only a block away. Nearby you will find McDonald's, A & G Foods, Fisherman's Island, and Dunkin Donuts. Section 8 is accepted. Call now to schedule your showing!