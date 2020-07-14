All apartments in Chicago
6700 S Indiana Avenue

6700 S Indiana Ave · (312) 739-5094
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6700 S Indiana Ave, Chicago, IL 60637
Greater Grand Crossing

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 121-2 · Avail. now

$855

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 119-2 · Avail. now

$865

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 6700 S Indiana Avenue.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
6700 S Indiana is located in Park Manor, Chicago near Marquette and State. This 33 unit property features 1 & 2 bedroom apartments with
/*td {border: 1px solid #ccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}*/

On-site Laundry, Phone entry intercom, Pre-wired phone/cable, Dining Room, Eat-in kitchen, Hardwood floors, Porch and Heat Included! This location is easily accessible via CTA Red Line at 69th, CTA Green Line at King Drive, and CTA 3, 5, 29, 30, 67 & 95 bus lines. Access to both the I-94 Expressway and I-90 Chicago Skyway is only a block away. Nearby you will find McDonald's, A & G Foods, Fisherman's Island, and Dunkin Donuts. Section 8 is accepted. Call now to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6700 S Indiana Avenue have any available units?
6700 S Indiana Avenue has 2 units available starting at $855 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6700 S Indiana Avenue have?
Some of 6700 S Indiana Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6700 S Indiana Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6700 S Indiana Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6700 S Indiana Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6700 S Indiana Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 6700 S Indiana Avenue offer parking?
No, 6700 S Indiana Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6700 S Indiana Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6700 S Indiana Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6700 S Indiana Avenue have a pool?
No, 6700 S Indiana Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6700 S Indiana Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6700 S Indiana Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6700 S Indiana Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6700 S Indiana Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
