Last updated July 12 2020 at 12:54 PM

118 Apartments for rent in Austin, Chicago, IL

Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
1145 N Austin Blvd
1145 North Austin Boulevard, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$990
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Near public transportation, parks, and schools. Spacious interiors with large windows for ample light. Updated kitchens. Pet-friendly. A smaller community in the Austin neighborhood of Chicago.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
5836 W Madison St
5836 W Madison St, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$885
400 sqft
Within walking distance to Garfield Park. Also close to Illinois Medical District and the University of Illinois at Chicago. Studios and 1-bedroom apartments with phone entry intercoms, ceiling fans and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
500 S Laramie
500 South Laramie Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
550 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This 48-unit building is located in the Austin neighborhood on the West side of Chicago. The building features On-Site Laundry, and apartments may include Free Heat and Eat-In Kitchens. Commute easily via CTA Blue Line at the Cicero-Forest Park stop.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
5870 W Lake St
5870 W Lake St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
800 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments right next to Austin Park. Hardwood flooring and eat-in kitchens. Studio, one-, and two-bedroom units available. Building has an elevator. Off-street parking available.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
5957 W Madison
5957 W Madison St, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$905
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright, spacious homes in the heart of Oak Park and great restaurants. This community offers on-site laundry, parking and high-speed internet access in every apartment. Some utilities paid and nearby entertainment in Chicago!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 12:09pm
7 Units Available
1819 Lofts
1819 West Division Street, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,860
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,165
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,215
1227 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1819 Lofts in Chicago. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
418 S Laramie
418 South Laramie Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This 30-unit building is located in the Austin neighborhood on the West side of Chicago, and features condo-quality apartments. The building has On-Site Laundry, and apartments may include Free Heat, Hardwood Floors, and Eat-In Kitchens.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
5800 W Iowa St
5800 W Iowa St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
750 sqft
Page does not give any information about units or amenities. Please check. Page does not give any information about units or amenities. Please check. Page does not give any information about units or amenities.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
1145-49 N LeClaire Ave
1145 N Leclaire Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
650 sqft
Located between West Augusta Boulevard and La Follette Park. Spacious homes with hardwood floors, a range and a refrigerator. Friendly community include on-site laundry. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
320 N Mason Ave
320 N Mason Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$875
641 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Enjoy a cozy 12-unit community near Austin Park. Community has contemporary units with spacious floor plans and granite counters. Pet-friendly complex with easy access to public transportation.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
5328 W Harrison
5328 West Harrison Street, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$835
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located within walking distance to bus stops, restaurants and local stores. Pet-friendly community! Units are spacious with open floor plans and large closets. Maintenance regularly available.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
310 N Menard
310 N Menard Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
883 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious homes near Austin Park and Ellington Elementary School. Homes include kitchen with granite counters, hardwood floors and internet access. Recently renovated apartments with some paid utilities.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
330 N Pine
330 North Pine Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$845
483 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to 330 North Pine Avenue! This 72-unit building is located in the Austin area on the West side of Chicago. This apartment building offers studio - 4 bedroom apartments with On-Site Laundry.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
5036 W Quincy St
5036 West Quincy Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$965
650 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of the Blue Line for access to the greater Chicago area. Units with hardwood floors, spacious living areas and free heat. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
5832 W North Ave
5832 W North Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments in Chicago's Belmont Cragin neighborhood with hardwood floors and brand new appliances. Steps to Hanson Park station and bus lines, easy walk to shopping, dining and schools.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
735-49 N Austin
749 N Austin Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$985
575 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, well-lit recently renovated units with hardwood floors and patio or balcony. High-quality refrigerator and stove included, plus on-site laundry facilities and internet access. Heat included.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4906 W Iowa st 1
4906 West Iowa Street, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
Unit 1 Available 09/01/20 3 bedroom Apartment, Austin - Property Id: 125659 Beautiful brand new apartment! Featuring 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, formal living room and dining room. In unit washer/dryer parking space available for a fee.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
169 N Leclaire Ave
169 North Leclaire Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$900
HUGE CLOSETS IN 2 BEDROOM HOME NEAR CICERO - Property Id: 314991 Kick back and relax in your new SPACIOUS home with huge bedrooms, large closets, and modern finishes on a quiet, peaceful street in West Garfield Park - Enjoy being close to parks,

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
230 N Pine Ave
230 North Pine Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
GRAND SIZED 2 BEDROOM IN AUSTEN! - Property Id: 314937 Kick back and relax in your new 2 Bed 1 Bath SPACIOUS home WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS, Large closets, dining and living area on a quiet, peaceful street in Austin - Enjoy being close to parks,

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5501 W Congress Pkwy
5501 West Congress Parkway, Chicago, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
MODERN AND SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM NEAR OAK PARK! - Property Id: 314940 Kick back and relax in your new 4 Bed 2 Bath SPACIOUS home WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS, Large closets, dining and living area and MARBLE FINISHES on a quiet, peaceful street next to Oak

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5652 W Washington Blvd
5652 W Washington Blvd, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
REHABBED 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT IN AUSTEN! - Property Id: 314947 Kick back and relax in your new 3 Bed 1 Bath SPACIOUS home WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS, Large closets, dining and living area on a quiet, peaceful street in Austin - Enjoy being close to parks,

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4738 W Jackson Blvd 2
4738 West Jackson Boulevard, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Jackson - Property Id: 243955 Beautiful, 2-bd, 1-ba apartment in West Garfield Park. This unit, located on the 2nd floor, is freshly updated and ready for move in.

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
2320 North Nordica Avenue
2320 North Nordica Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
750 sqft
!!!Wonderful GALEWOOD AREA!!! Great opportunity to rent out the top floor apartment in brick elevator building w/courtyard views - covered balcony - assigned garage parking space included in rental price - coin laundry in the building - extra

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
135 North Mayfield Avenue
135 North Mayfield Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
900 sqft
Large and Spacious 2 Bedroom 1 1/2 bath located in Historic Austin District. Lots of Closet Space. Building offers a quiet and peaceful environment with long term residents. Heat, gas and water are included.
Austin
Neighborhood Guide
Moving to Austin

So, you want to rent an apartment in Austin? You're in luck. You'll probably be able to find some affordable 2 bedroom apartments or even bigger. Things here are affordable, since you make up for what you don't get in niceness in price. Rental property isn't the most plentiful in this area since it's a lot of single-family homes, but what you do find will probably be in your budget.

If you're planning to move to Austin, first gather your leasing documents. You'll want to have copies of your ID, bank statements, tax returns, proof of employment, proof of income, letters of reference from former landlords, and more. You'll also want to be sure you're ready to put down a deposit to secure your dream house to rent should you find it!

Neighborhoods

Want to know more about the areas in Austin? Check out some info on the neighborhood below.

Northern Austin: Northern Austin is the area on the train line. This makes it one of the most popular and the easiest to get around from. Expect real estate to be a pit pricier here because of the convenience factor.

South Austin: This area is mostly residential, with lots of single family homes. Its boundary is Interestate 290 to the south, so it's also a convenient place for transportation if you have a car. It's a pretty quiet place here, but it's also home to the Columbus Park Golf Course, which is nice.

Eastern Austin: This area, closest to Chicago, is actually the least rent-friendly. There are a lot of residential parts, but some of it feels industrial. If you're looking for lush greenery or rolling meadows, you'll want to look elsewhere.

Living in Austin

Living in Austin is great because it offers convenient and easy access to Chicago. Living is refreshingly affordable here, so you can actually live in the city without your rent breaking the bank. Most residents here take the train to get into the city; its so convenient that there's no reason not to. Some have cars, though, and they can enjoy traveling with easy access to I-290.

Want to stay entertained in Austin? You can do it. It's home to the Columbus Park Golf Course, if you like golf. But it's also home to some important Chicago Sites - Four Houses by Architect Frederick Shock, the Hitchcock House, the Laramie State Bank Building, and Walser House. Austin has another park, too, for those who like to spend time outside. It's called Austin Town Hall Park, and it's a great place for community meetings.

