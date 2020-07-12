118 Apartments for rent in Austin, Chicago, IL
So, you want to rent an apartment in Austin? You're in luck. You'll probably be able to find some affordable 2 bedroom apartments or even bigger. Things here are affordable, since you make up for what you don't get in niceness in price. Rental property isn't the most plentiful in this area since it's a lot of single-family homes, but what you do find will probably be in your budget.
If you're planning to move to Austin, first gather your leasing documents. You'll want to have copies of your ID, bank statements, tax returns, proof of employment, proof of income, letters of reference from former landlords, and more. You'll also want to be sure you're ready to put down a deposit to secure your dream house to rent should you find it!
Want to know more about the areas in Austin? Check out some info on the neighborhood below.
Northern Austin: Northern Austin is the area on the train line. This makes it one of the most popular and the easiest to get around from. Expect real estate to be a pit pricier here because of the convenience factor.
South Austin: This area is mostly residential, with lots of single family homes. Its boundary is Interestate 290 to the south, so it's also a convenient place for transportation if you have a car. It's a pretty quiet place here, but it's also home to the Columbus Park Golf Course, which is nice.
Eastern Austin: This area, closest to Chicago, is actually the least rent-friendly. There are a lot of residential parts, but some of it feels industrial. If you're looking for lush greenery or rolling meadows, you'll want to look elsewhere.
Living in Austin is great because it offers convenient and easy access to Chicago. Living is refreshingly affordable here, so you can actually live in the city without your rent breaking the bank. Most residents here take the train to get into the city; its so convenient that there's no reason not to. Some have cars, though, and they can enjoy traveling with easy access to I-290.
Want to stay entertained in Austin? You can do it. It's home to the Columbus Park Golf Course, if you like golf. But it's also home to some important Chicago Sites - Four Houses by Architect Frederick Shock, the Hitchcock House, the Laramie State Bank Building, and Walser House. Austin has another park, too, for those who like to spend time outside. It's called Austin Town Hall Park, and it's a great place for community meetings.