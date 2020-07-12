118 Apartments for rent in Austin, Chicago, IL

So, you want to rent an apartment in Austin? You're in luck. You'll probably be able to find some affordable 2 bedroom apartments or even bigger. Things here are affordable, since you make up for what you don't get in niceness in price. Rental property isn't the most plentiful in this area since it's a lot of single-family homes, but what you do find will probably be in your budget.

If you're planning to move to Austin, first gather your leasing documents. You'll want to have copies of your ID, bank statements, tax returns, proof of employment, proof of income, letters of reference from former landlords, and more. You'll also want to be sure you're ready to put down a deposit to secure your dream house to rent should you find it!