805 W Cornelia Ave 3S
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

805 W Cornelia Ave 3S

805 W Cornelia Ave · (773) 454-1497
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

805 W Cornelia Ave, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

Studio

Unit Unit 3S · Avail. now

$1,255

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
trash valet
Renovated Convertible in Lakeview - Property Id: 309907

- 3rd (top) floor unit in walk-up gated community
- Large studio with den / possible bedroom area / 1 bathroom
- Stainless steel appliances (w/ dishwasher and built-in microwave)
- Shared deck space off kitchen overlooks Halsted
- Water/trash/sewage utilities are $30/month (includes valet trash service: leave your garbage bag(s) on the deck and it will be picked up for you daily)
- Heat and gas included in the rent
- On-site laundry room, available for use 24/7
- One window a/c unit included with apartment
- Online resident portal
- Quick walk to Addison Red Line stop and tons of shopping, dining, nightlife and entertainment options
- Free permit street parking.
Lease Terms:
$350 one-time, non-refundable admin fee per apartment (no security deposit). Pets are welcome: 2 pet maximum with no weight or breed restrictions $250 one-time, non-refundable pet fee per apartment; $30 pet rent/month, per pet. Renters Insurance is required
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/805-w-cornelia-ave-chicago-il-unit-3s/309907
Property Id 309907

(RLNE5939315)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 W Cornelia Ave 3S have any available units?
805 W Cornelia Ave 3S has a unit available for $1,255 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 805 W Cornelia Ave 3S have?
Some of 805 W Cornelia Ave 3S's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 805 W Cornelia Ave 3S currently offering any rent specials?
805 W Cornelia Ave 3S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 W Cornelia Ave 3S pet-friendly?
Yes, 805 W Cornelia Ave 3S is pet friendly.
Does 805 W Cornelia Ave 3S offer parking?
No, 805 W Cornelia Ave 3S does not offer parking.
Does 805 W Cornelia Ave 3S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 805 W Cornelia Ave 3S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 W Cornelia Ave 3S have a pool?
No, 805 W Cornelia Ave 3S does not have a pool.
Does 805 W Cornelia Ave 3S have accessible units?
No, 805 W Cornelia Ave 3S does not have accessible units.
Does 805 W Cornelia Ave 3S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 805 W Cornelia Ave 3S has units with dishwashers.
