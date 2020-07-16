805 W Cornelia Ave 3S

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry trash valet

Renovated Convertible in Lakeview - Property Id: 309907



- 3rd (top) floor unit in walk-up gated community

- Large studio with den / possible bedroom area / 1 bathroom

- Stainless steel appliances (w/ dishwasher and built-in microwave)

- Shared deck space off kitchen overlooks Halsted

- Water/trash/sewage utilities are $30/month (includes valet trash service: leave your garbage bag(s) on the deck and it will be picked up for you daily)

- Heat and gas included in the rent

- On-site laundry room, available for use 24/7

- One window a/c unit included with apartment

- Online resident portal

- Quick walk to Addison Red Line stop and tons of shopping, dining, nightlife and entertainment options

- Free permit street parking.

Lease Terms:

$350 one-time, non-refundable admin fee per apartment (no security deposit). Pets are welcome: 2 pet maximum with no weight or breed restrictions $250 one-time, non-refundable pet fee per apartment; $30 pet rent/month, per pet. Renters Insurance is required

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/805-w-cornelia-ave-chicago-il-unit-3s/309907

Property Id 309907



(RLNE5939315)