805 W Cornelia Ave 3S

Amenities
Renovated Convertible in Lakeview - Property Id: 309907
- 3rd (top) floor unit in walk-up gated community
- Large studio with den / possible bedroom area / 1 bathroom
- Stainless steel appliances (w/ dishwasher and built-in microwave)
- Shared deck space off kitchen overlooks Halsted
- Water/trash/sewage utilities are $30/month (includes valet trash service: leave your garbage bag(s) on the deck and it will be picked up for you daily)
- Heat and gas included in the rent
- On-site laundry room, available for use 24/7
- One window a/c unit included with apartment
- Online resident portal
- Quick walk to Addison Red Line stop and tons of shopping, dining, nightlife and entertainment options
- Free permit street parking.
Lease Terms:
$350 one-time, non-refundable admin fee per apartment (no security deposit). Pets are welcome: 2 pet maximum with no weight or breed restrictions $250 one-time, non-refundable pet fee per apartment; $30 pet rent/month, per pet. Renters Insurance is required
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/805-w-cornelia-ave-chicago-il-unit-3s/309907
Property Id 309907
(RLNE5939315)