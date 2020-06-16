All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

801 N Elizabeth St 2S

801 N Elizabeth St · (773) 318-3881
Location

801 N Elizabeth St, Chicago, IL 60642
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2S · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
accessible
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
2 bedroom + 2 bath corner unit condo - Property Id: 241537

2 bedroom + 2 bath corner unit condo with TWO parking spots included avail asap
This beautiful 2 bedroom + 2 bath corner unit condo with TWO parking spots included is available immediately! Hardwood floors and tons of light throughout, eat-in kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and dishwasher, large bedrooms, balcony with BBQ overlooking the park, giant jacuzzi tub and separate stone shower in the master bath, central heat/ac and washer/dryer in unit! Rent includes one full cleaning of the property each month. Building has an elevator and the unit is wheelchair friendly with stainless steel support bars in the master bath, shower and toilet area and a bench in the stone shower. West Town is a cultural hot spot known for its eclectic, artsy vibe. Walk to West Loop, Google, Blue line. Uncover laidback taprooms, unique museums, old-school vintage shops, and tons of cool art both in the galleries and on the streets.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/241537
Property Id 241537

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5631146)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 N Elizabeth St 2S have any available units?
801 N Elizabeth St 2S has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 801 N Elizabeth St 2S have?
Some of 801 N Elizabeth St 2S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 N Elizabeth St 2S currently offering any rent specials?
801 N Elizabeth St 2S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 N Elizabeth St 2S pet-friendly?
Yes, 801 N Elizabeth St 2S is pet friendly.
Does 801 N Elizabeth St 2S offer parking?
Yes, 801 N Elizabeth St 2S does offer parking.
Does 801 N Elizabeth St 2S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 801 N Elizabeth St 2S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 N Elizabeth St 2S have a pool?
No, 801 N Elizabeth St 2S does not have a pool.
Does 801 N Elizabeth St 2S have accessible units?
Yes, 801 N Elizabeth St 2S has accessible units.
Does 801 N Elizabeth St 2S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 801 N Elizabeth St 2S has units with dishwashers.
