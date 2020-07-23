/
376 Apartments for rent in Burnham, IL📍
1573 State St
1573 State St, Burnham, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$860
510 sqft
Air conditioning, luxurious carpet flooring, and patio or balcony. Refrigerator and stove provided in units, and on-site laundry facilities and parking are available. Pet-friendly and close to transit routes.
Results within 1 mile of Burnham
464 Gordon Ave
464 Gordon Ave, Calumet City, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
703 sqft
Recently renovated 2-bedroom apartment units in Calumet City. Just off Sibley Avenue, these apartments are close to several public transportation options and between Interstates 90 and 94.
634 Sibley Blvd
634 Sibley Blvd, Calumet City, IL
1 Bedroom
$840
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
On Sibley Blvd. near public transportation. Residences feature outdoor living space, quality appliances, and free heat. On-site laundry and parking in a pet-friendly community. Close to Calumet City Prairie Nature Reserve.
Ginger Ridge Apartments
1954 Memorial Dr, Calumet City, IL
1 Bedroom
$745
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1427 sqft
Welcome to your new home! We look forward to you experiencing a place like no other - in a community that you would be proud to call home. Cozy up on the sofa in one of our spacious apartment homes.
1 of 9
307 Yates Ave 2
307 Yates Avenue, Calumet City, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedrooms 1.5 Bath Availa - Property Id: 211419 Clean and Neat apt ready to live in. Hardwood floors, Large walk in closets and a ceiling fan. Updated kitchen & bathroom with jacuzzi bath & white tiles & huge living room.
1 of 16
70 S Yates Ave
70 South Yates Avenue, Calumet City, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
70 S Yates # - Property Id: 320571 Newley Rehabed 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment Parking space and on site laundry available Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/70-s-yates-ave-chicago-il/320571 Property Id 320571 (RLNE5948347)
1 of 1
505 Madison Ave Apt 3A
505 Madison Avenue, Calumet City, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
Spacious 2 Bedroom 1 bath apartment available the first week of August. Freshly painted, New Flooring, Ample Closet space, Eat-in Kitchen,beautiful bay windows. Stove and Refrigerator included. Tenant responsible for heat/gas and electric.
1 of 10
274 Yates Ave.
274 Yates Avenue, Calumet City, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1400 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 1
486 BUFFALO Avenue
486 Buffalo Avenue, Calumet City, IL
1 Bedroom
$750
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
* 2 STORY BUILDING. HEAT, ALL APPLIANCES, WATER, & LARGE STORAGE ROOM FOR EACH UNIT INCLUDED IN RENT. BRAND NEW NEUTRAL CARPETING THROUGH OUT. BRAND NEW BATH VANITY AND FIXTURE. AIR CONDITIONED. FULL LAUNDRY ROOM ON PREMISES UNDER CONSTRUCTIION.
Results within 5 miles of Burnham
Roseland
11111 S Vernon
11111 S Vernon Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$775
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments are in a convenient location near East 111th Street. Recently renovated, they feature dishwasher, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, and microwave. Amenities include internet access and on-site laundry. Heat included in rent.
14538 S Cottage Grove Ave
14538 Cottage Grove Ave, Dolton, IL
1 Bedroom
$915
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located off Lincoln Avenue, this complex offers facilities like off-street parking. Residents of the 36 comfortable units have easy access to shops like Food4less and public transport services.
13905 S Clark
13905 S Clark St, Riverdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$835
685 sqft
Recently renovated apartments offer premium amenities. One-bedroom units feature patio/balcony, and on-site laundry and parking are available. Online portal for convenience. Close to Riverdale Park.
1 of 4
413 E 144th St
413 East 144th Street, Dolton, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Dolton. Amenities included: Front porch/ deck, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and laundry in building. Utilities included: water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 22nd 2020.
1 of 11
Central District
16524 Prairie Avenue
16524 Prairie Avenue, South Holland, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1500 sqft
Don't miss this spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home move in ready. Nicely updated. Huge family room in lower level. Washer/dryer included. Large yard for entertaining. Close to parks, stores and schools. 2 pets allowed. No pit bulls or rottweilers.
1 of 16
Central District
16322 Kenwood Avenue
16322 Kenwood Drive, South Holland, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,565
1814 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 1
6726 Leland Avenue
6726 Leland Avenue, Hammond, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
850 sqft
6726 Leland Avenue is a single-family home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom located in Hammond, IN. The total square footage is 850 and this home was built in 1950. This home is complete with central air through out and a beautiful back yard.
1 of 15
14428 Irving Avenue
14428 Irving Avenue, Dolton, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,725
1595 sqft
*Move in by 7/31/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
1 of 1
14438 S Michigan Ave
14438 South Michigan Avenue, Riverdale, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Single family home - Property Id: 314056 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/14438-s-michigan-ave-riverdale-il/314056 Property Id 314056 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5975002)
1 of 14
South Deering
9910 S Paxton Ave
9910 South Paxton Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1052 sqft
3bed/1bath House for Rent in Jeffrey Manor - Available Now - Single story, ranch-style home for rent in the Jeffrey Manor neighborhood. Home features 3beds/1bath, laminate wood flooring throughout with tile in kitchen and bathroom.
1 of 2
15228 Evers St
15228 Evers Street, Dolton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1117 sqft
Coming Soon - remodeling almost done!! Rent To Own our freshly updated home on a quiet street. We Help Deserving Buyers with a Good Down Payment! All credit is considered.
1 of 1
1592 Beverly Ave.
1592 Beverly St, Hammond, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Updated Home in Hammond! - COMING SOON IN JULY! To Schedule Click Link: https://blueprint-investments.youcanbook.me For Questions: Call or Text 312-260-9903 1592 Beverly Ave. Hammond, IN 46323 3 bedrooms 1 bathrooms Rent: $1000.
1 of 1
Bernice
17153 Oakwood
17153 Oakwood Avenue, Lansing, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1500 sqft
Huge 4 bedroom Home Available - To Schedule Click Link: https://blueprint-investments.youcanbook.me For Questions: Call or Text 312-260-9903 17153 Oakwood Ave. Lansing, IL 4 bedrooms 1 bathroom Rent: $1400.
1 of 19
14811 Grant
14811 Grant Street, Dolton, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,540
Beautifully remodeled 4 bed 1 bath with a bonus room. - Remodeled 4 bed 1 bath with basement bonus room. This is listed for sale and for rent. 25lbs Dog allowed w/ Pet Rent. *SECTION 8 READY** 4 Bedroom voucher accepted.
1 of 8
14509 Chicago Rd
14509 Chicago Road, Dolton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
Fenced in yard with 3 bed 1.5 bathroom in Dolton, IL - 3 bed 1.5 bath Home and pets are welcome with additional Pet Rent.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Burnham area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Burnham from include Chicago, Evanston, Lombard, Oak Park, and Des Plaines.
