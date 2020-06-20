All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 8 East Randolph Street - 1407.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
8 East Randolph Street - 1407
Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:11 AM

8 East Randolph Street - 1407

8 East Randolph Street · (217) 836-0875
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
The Loop
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8 East Randolph Street, Chicago, IL 60601
The Loop

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
internet access
– 1-bedroom / 1-bathroom condo for lease on the 14th floor of The Joffrey Tower, located in the Loop and offers amazing city views

– Custom kitchen with granite counter tops, dark maple cabinets, breakfast bar, and full stainless appliance package with dishwasher

– Large living room with hardwood flooring, floor to ceiling windows that provide incredible light and city views

– Private balcony

– In-unit washer and dryer

– Rent includes gas, internet, and basic cable

– Property consists of 184 luxury condos spread over 24 floors, and a full amenity package including: on-site management, 24-hour security staff, a state of the art fitness facility, event room, bike storage, storage lockers, package service, dry cleaning receiving, on-site engineer, handyman service and underground parking garage

– Residents enjoy convenience with a flagship Walgreens store located on the lower level of the building, Block 37 and Marshall Fields located right across the street, this location has a walk score of 96

– Steps away from the Lake/State Red Line station & several major bus routes also stop within 1 block including #2, #29, #146, and #148
– 1-bedroom / 1-bathroom condo for lease on the 14th floor of The Joffrey Tower, located in the Loop and offers amazing city views

– Custom kitchen with granite counter tops, dark maple cabinets, breakfast bar, and full stainless appliance package with dishwasher

– Large living room with hardwood flooring, floor to ceiling windows that provide incredible light and city views

– Private balcony

– In-unit washer and dryer

– Rent includes gas, internet, and basic cable

– Property consists of 184 luxury condos spread over 24 floors, and a full amenity package including: on-site management, 24-hour security staff, a state of the art fitness facility, event room, bike storage, storage lockers, package service, dry cleaning receiving, on-site engineer, handyman service and underground parking garage

– Residents enjoy convenience with a flagship Walgreens store located on the lower level of the building, Block 37 and Marshall Fields located right across the street, this location has a walk score of 96

– Steps away from the Lake/State Red Line station & several major bus routes also stop within 1 block including #2, #29, #146, and #148

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 East Randolph Street - 1407 have any available units?
8 East Randolph Street - 1407 has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 8 East Randolph Street - 1407 have?
Some of 8 East Randolph Street - 1407's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 East Randolph Street - 1407 currently offering any rent specials?
8 East Randolph Street - 1407 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 East Randolph Street - 1407 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8 East Randolph Street - 1407 is pet friendly.
Does 8 East Randolph Street - 1407 offer parking?
Yes, 8 East Randolph Street - 1407 does offer parking.
Does 8 East Randolph Street - 1407 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8 East Randolph Street - 1407 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 East Randolph Street - 1407 have a pool?
No, 8 East Randolph Street - 1407 does not have a pool.
Does 8 East Randolph Street - 1407 have accessible units?
No, 8 East Randolph Street - 1407 does not have accessible units.
Does 8 East Randolph Street - 1407 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 East Randolph Street - 1407 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 8 East Randolph Street - 1407?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

3618 North Marshfield Ave. Apt.
3618 North Marshfield Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
Barry Court - 722 W Barry Ave
722 West Barry Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
5411-5421 S. Ellis Avenue
5411 S Ellis Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
1049 West Oakdale
1049 W Oakdale Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
5500 S. Cornell Avenue
5493 S Cornell Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
2010 West Pierce
2010 W Pierce Ave
Chicago, IL 60622
Pangea 7643 S Stewart Avenue Apartments
7643 S Stewart Ave
Chicago, IL 60620
Millennium Park Plaza
151 N Michigan Ave
Chicago, IL 60601

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity