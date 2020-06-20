8 East Randolph Street - 1407

Amenities

– 1-bedroom / 1-bathroom condo for lease on the 14th floor of The Joffrey Tower, located in the Loop and offers amazing city views



– Custom kitchen with granite counter tops, dark maple cabinets, breakfast bar, and full stainless appliance package with dishwasher



– Large living room with hardwood flooring, floor to ceiling windows that provide incredible light and city views



– Private balcony



– In-unit washer and dryer



– Rent includes gas, internet, and basic cable



– Property consists of 184 luxury condos spread over 24 floors, and a full amenity package including: on-site management, 24-hour security staff, a state of the art fitness facility, event room, bike storage, storage lockers, package service, dry cleaning receiving, on-site engineer, handyman service and underground parking garage



– Residents enjoy convenience with a flagship Walgreens store located on the lower level of the building, Block 37 and Marshall Fields located right across the street, this location has a walk score of 96



– Steps away from the Lake/State Red Line station & several major bus routes also stop within 1 block including #2, #29, #146, and #148

