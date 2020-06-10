Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ea9e7ec065 ---- 7921 S Union ave #2 is a newly updated unit with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath open for rent at $1150/month. Our units all have UPDATED KITCHENS with GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, HARDWOOD CABINETS, and APPLIANCES such as a refrigerator and stove/oven. All the units have HARDWOOD FLOORS, SPACIOUS INTERIORS and CABINET SPACE, along with updated bathrooms with stunning fixtures. NO SECURITY DEPOSIT required and we offer a discounted move-in fee for tenants who choose to bring their own kitchen appliances. SECTION 8 voucher holders are welcome