All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 7921 S Union Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
7921 S Union Ave
Last updated June 7 2019 at 5:34 PM

7921 S Union Ave

7921 S Union Ave · (773) 295-7267
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Auburn Gresham
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7921 S Union Ave, Chicago, IL 60620
Auburn Gresham

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ea9e7ec065 ---- 7921 S Union ave #2 is a newly updated unit with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath open for rent at $1150/month. Our units all have UPDATED KITCHENS with GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, HARDWOOD CABINETS, and APPLIANCES such as a refrigerator and stove/oven. All the units have HARDWOOD FLOORS, SPACIOUS INTERIORS and CABINET SPACE, along with updated bathrooms with stunning fixtures. NO SECURITY DEPOSIT required and we offer a discounted move-in fee for tenants who choose to bring their own kitchen appliances. SECTION 8 voucher holders are welcome

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7921 S Union Ave have any available units?
7921 S Union Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 7921 S Union Ave have?
Some of 7921 S Union Ave's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7921 S Union Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7921 S Union Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7921 S Union Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7921 S Union Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 7921 S Union Ave offer parking?
No, 7921 S Union Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7921 S Union Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7921 S Union Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7921 S Union Ave have a pool?
No, 7921 S Union Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7921 S Union Ave have accessible units?
No, 7921 S Union Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7921 S Union Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7921 S Union Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7921 S Union Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Covington
4600 N Clarendon Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
Atwater Apartments
355 E Ohio St
Chicago, IL 60611
5237-5245 S. Kenwood Avenue
5237-5245 S Kenwood Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Prairie Shores
2851 S King Dr
Chicago, IL 60616
Wolcott Court Apartments
4810 N Wolcott Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
5455 S.blackstone Ave
5455 South Blackstone Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
517 W Oakdale Ave
517 W Oakdale Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
Roosevelt Collection Lofts
1135 S Delano Ct E
Chicago, IL 60607

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity