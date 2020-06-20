7840 South East End Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious 5 bedroom, 2 full bath duplex condominium includes 2 full levels of finished living space. High ceilings, hardwood floors and exposed brick living room with fireplace. Kitchen has a peninsula, granite countertops and a stainless steel appliance package including stove, microwave and dishwasher. Both baths include Jacuzzi tubs. Master suite with walk-in closet. Lower level offers spacious rooms, laundry room with washer/dryer hook-up and family room. Central air & heat, private 1 car brick garage and rooftop deck. Minimum household income of $5,100 per month with 550+ credit and no evictions. Section 8 applicants are welcome!