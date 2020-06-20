All apartments in Chicago
7840 South East End Avenue
7840 South East End Avenue

7840 South East End Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7840 South East End Avenue, Chicago, IL 60649
South Shore

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious 5 bedroom, 2 full bath duplex condominium includes 2 full levels of finished living space. High ceilings, hardwood floors and exposed brick living room with fireplace. Kitchen has a peninsula, granite countertops and a stainless steel appliance package including stove, microwave and dishwasher. Both baths include Jacuzzi tubs. Master suite with walk-in closet. Lower level offers spacious rooms, laundry room with washer/dryer hook-up and family room. Central air & heat, private 1 car brick garage and rooftop deck. Minimum household income of $5,100 per month with 550+ credit and no evictions. Section 8 applicants are welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7840 South East End Avenue have any available units?
7840 South East End Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 7840 South East End Avenue have?
Some of 7840 South East End Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7840 South East End Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7840 South East End Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7840 South East End Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7840 South East End Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 7840 South East End Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7840 South East End Avenue does offer parking.
Does 7840 South East End Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7840 South East End Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7840 South East End Avenue have a pool?
No, 7840 South East End Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7840 South East End Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7840 South East End Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7840 South East End Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7840 South East End Avenue has units with dishwashers.
