777 N Michigan Ave 1706

sleeping area w/partial wall(11x8). Feels just like a cozy 1 bed for the price of a studio. Breakfast bar opens into bright living area with granite counters, stainless steel appliances (including dishwasher and microwave!) alongside a marble entry and bath! Breathtaking view from the rooftop pool and sundeck! Valet parking available at additional cost. Located right on the Magnificent Mile on the intersection of Michigan Ave and Chicago Ave - it is just across from the Water Tower. It features an in-building Walgreens with private access for residents, steps from great shopping, food, nightlife and public transportation! Condo Features: - Open concept kitchen - Ample closet space - Newly painted - Brand new carpeting - Marble bath and tiles Building Features: - 24/7 doorman -

No Pets Allowed



