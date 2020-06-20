All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 777 N Michigan Ave 1706.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
777 N Michigan Ave 1706
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:40 AM

777 N Michigan Ave 1706

777 N Michigan Ave · (847) 682-6346
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near North Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

777 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit 1706 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
doorman
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
parking
pool
valet service
Adorable jr. 1 bed-studio with sep - Property Id: 286173

sleeping area w/partial wall(11x8). Feels just like a cozy 1 bed for the price of a studio. Breakfast bar opens into bright living area with granite counters, stainless steel appliances (including dishwasher and microwave!) alongside a marble entry and bath! Breathtaking view from the rooftop pool and sundeck! Valet parking available at additional cost. Located right on the Magnificent Mile on the intersection of Michigan Ave and Chicago Ave - it is just across from the Water Tower. It features an in-building Walgreens with private access for residents, steps from great shopping, food, nightlife and public transportation! Condo Features: - Open concept kitchen - Ample closet space - Newly painted - Brand new carpeting - Marble bath and tiles Building Features: - 24/7 doorman -
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286173
Property Id 286173

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5801544)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 777 N Michigan Ave 1706 have any available units?
777 N Michigan Ave 1706 has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 777 N Michigan Ave 1706 have?
Some of 777 N Michigan Ave 1706's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 777 N Michigan Ave 1706 currently offering any rent specials?
777 N Michigan Ave 1706 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 777 N Michigan Ave 1706 pet-friendly?
No, 777 N Michigan Ave 1706 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 777 N Michigan Ave 1706 offer parking?
Yes, 777 N Michigan Ave 1706 does offer parking.
Does 777 N Michigan Ave 1706 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 777 N Michigan Ave 1706 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 777 N Michigan Ave 1706 have a pool?
Yes, 777 N Michigan Ave 1706 has a pool.
Does 777 N Michigan Ave 1706 have accessible units?
No, 777 N Michigan Ave 1706 does not have accessible units.
Does 777 N Michigan Ave 1706 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 777 N Michigan Ave 1706 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 777 N Michigan Ave 1706?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

420 W. Surf
420 W Surf St
Chicago, IL 60657
Reside on Wellington
510 W Wellington Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
429-431 W Roscoe St
429 W Roscoe St
Chicago, IL 60657
20 E Scott Apartments
20 E Scott St
Chicago, IL 60610
5218-5220 S. Kimbark Avenue
5218 S Kimbark Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
750 N. Rush
750 N Rush
Chicago, IL 60611
West77
77 West Huron
Chicago, IL 60654
537 West Melrose
537 W Melrose St
Chicago, IL 60657

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity