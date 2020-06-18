All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

7737 S Yates

7737 South Yates Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

7737 South Yates Boulevard, Chicago, IL 60649
South Shore

Amenities

hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7737 S Yates have any available units?
7737 S Yates doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 7737 S Yates currently offering any rent specials?
7737 S Yates isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7737 S Yates pet-friendly?
No, 7737 S Yates is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 7737 S Yates offer parking?
No, 7737 S Yates does not offer parking.
Does 7737 S Yates have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7737 S Yates does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7737 S Yates have a pool?
No, 7737 S Yates does not have a pool.
Does 7737 S Yates have accessible units?
No, 7737 S Yates does not have accessible units.
Does 7737 S Yates have units with dishwashers?
No, 7737 S Yates does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7737 S Yates have units with air conditioning?
No, 7737 S Yates does not have units with air conditioning.
