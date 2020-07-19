7702 N Marshfield Ave 3

Amenities
Beautiful Rogers Park 3 bed classic and updated - Property Id: 311051
Walk up building in Rogers Park with decorative fireplace
Live in this beautiful apartment in Rogers Park. This building is pet friendly. No security deposit just a move in fee. 7 minute walk to the Howard Red line, near Rogers Beach Park and the Lake! This apartment is a three bedroom two bathroom apartment. It features good size bedrooms, a large living room and modern bathroom. The kitchen has good cabinet and counter space. Call today this won't last long!
