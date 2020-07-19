7702 N Marshfield Ave 3

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated gym

Walk up building in Rogers Park with decorative fireplace

Live in this beautiful apartment in Rogers Park. This building is pet friendly. No security deposit just a move in fee. 7 minute walk to the Howard Red line, near Rogers Beach Park and the Lake! This apartment is a three bedroom two bathroom apartment. It features good size bedrooms, a large living room and modern bathroom. The kitchen has good cabinet and counter space. Call today this won't last long!

