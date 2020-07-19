All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 7702 N Marshfield Ave 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
7702 N Marshfield Ave 3
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

7702 N Marshfield Ave 3

7702 North Marshfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Rogers Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7702 North Marshfield Avenue, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
Beautiful Rogers Park 3 bed classic and updated - Property Id: 311051

Walk up building in Rogers Park with decorative fireplace
Live in this beautiful apartment in Rogers Park. This building is pet friendly. No security deposit just a move in fee. 7 minute walk to the Howard Red line, near Rogers Beach Park and the Lake! This apartment is a three bedroom two bathroom apartment. It features good size bedrooms, a large living room and modern bathroom. The kitchen has good cabinet and counter space. Call today this won't last long!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/311051
Property Id 311051

(RLNE5898996)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7702 N Marshfield Ave 3 have any available units?
7702 N Marshfield Ave 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 7702 N Marshfield Ave 3 have?
Some of 7702 N Marshfield Ave 3's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7702 N Marshfield Ave 3 currently offering any rent specials?
7702 N Marshfield Ave 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7702 N Marshfield Ave 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7702 N Marshfield Ave 3 is pet friendly.
Does 7702 N Marshfield Ave 3 offer parking?
No, 7702 N Marshfield Ave 3 does not offer parking.
Does 7702 N Marshfield Ave 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7702 N Marshfield Ave 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7702 N Marshfield Ave 3 have a pool?
No, 7702 N Marshfield Ave 3 does not have a pool.
Does 7702 N Marshfield Ave 3 have accessible units?
No, 7702 N Marshfield Ave 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 7702 N Marshfield Ave 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7702 N Marshfield Ave 3 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reside on Barry
533 W Barry Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
7701 S May Street
7701 S May St
Chicago, IL 60620
5550 S Dorchester
5550 S Dorchester
Chicago, IL 60637
4715 North Leavitt St. Apt.
4715 North Leavitt Street
Chicago, IL 60625
Cityfront Place
400 N McClurg Ct
Chicago, IL 60611
Aspire Residences
2111 South Wabash Avenue
Chicago, IL 60616
State & Chestnut
845 N State St
Chicago, IL 60610
6874 N NW Highway
6874 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College