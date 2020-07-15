All apartments in Chicago
7630 N. Eastlake
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:37 PM

7630 N. Eastlake

7630 North Eastlake Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

7630 North Eastlake Terrace, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Updated and renovated apartment. There is wall AC included in each apartment and laundry on site. This building is pet friendly. Heat and water are included in rent! There is a parking lot on site- ask your agent for current availability!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7630 N. Eastlake have any available units?
7630 N. Eastlake doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 7630 N. Eastlake have?
Some of 7630 N. Eastlake's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7630 N. Eastlake currently offering any rent specials?
7630 N. Eastlake is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7630 N. Eastlake pet-friendly?
Yes, 7630 N. Eastlake is pet friendly.
Does 7630 N. Eastlake offer parking?
Yes, 7630 N. Eastlake offers parking.
Does 7630 N. Eastlake have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7630 N. Eastlake does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7630 N. Eastlake have a pool?
No, 7630 N. Eastlake does not have a pool.
Does 7630 N. Eastlake have accessible units?
No, 7630 N. Eastlake does not have accessible units.
Does 7630 N. Eastlake have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7630 N. Eastlake has units with dishwashers.
