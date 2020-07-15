7630 N. Eastlake

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Updated and renovated apartment. There is wall AC included in each apartment and laundry on site. This building is pet friendly. Heat and water are included in rent! There is a parking lot on site- ask your agent for current availability!