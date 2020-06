Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Lovely 2 bed/2 bath unit in Lakeview! Spacious with plenty of closet space. Separate living room and dining room area, with a breakfast bar. Gas-burning fireplace with marble-surround. Patio and yard in rear of building for grilling. Garage space available for additional rent. Great restaurant and retail amenities in the area! Close to CTA Brown line and Lake Michigan! Great location; will go fast!



Terms: One year lease