740 South Federal Street

Amenities
Amazing 2 bed/ 2 bath condo in Printers Row! Walk score rating of 95, Transit Score rating of 100. Close to the Loop and all CTA train lines. Condo features gorgeous, recently re-finished hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops & more! Massive windows offer tons of natural light. Additional storage unit on same floor included. Building amenities include full fitness center, pet-friendly, dry cleaners that also accepts package deliveries, & shared coin operated laundry room in basement of building. On-site, heated garage managed by ABM Parking offers parking for $260/month. Background screening will be by TransUnion MySmartMove and is $35. No security deposit, non-refundable move in fee of $800. Condo Association move in fee is $350, paid directly to Association. Condo Association has a one time pet registration fee of $150, paid directly to Association. Tenant responsible for gas & electric. Water included.