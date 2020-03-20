All apartments in Chicago
740 South Federal Street

740 South Federal Street
Location

740 South Federal Street, Chicago, IL 60605
The Loop

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Amazing 2 bed/ 2 bath condo in Printers Row! Walk score rating of 95, Transit Score rating of 100. Close to the Loop and all CTA train lines. Condo features gorgeous, recently re-finished hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops & more! Massive windows offer tons of natural light. Additional storage unit on same floor included. Building amenities include full fitness center, pet-friendly, dry cleaners that also accepts package deliveries, & shared coin operated laundry room in basement of building. On-site, heated garage managed by ABM Parking offers parking for $260/month. Background screening will be by TransUnion MySmartMove and is $35. No security deposit, non-refundable move in fee of $800. Condo Association move in fee is $350, paid directly to Association. Condo Association has a one time pet registration fee of $150, paid directly to Association. Tenant responsible for gas & electric. Water included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 740 South Federal Street have any available units?
740 South Federal Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 740 South Federal Street have?
Some of 740 South Federal Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 740 South Federal Street currently offering any rent specials?
740 South Federal Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 740 South Federal Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 740 South Federal Street is pet friendly.
Does 740 South Federal Street offer parking?
Yes, 740 South Federal Street does offer parking.
Does 740 South Federal Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 740 South Federal Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 740 South Federal Street have a pool?
No, 740 South Federal Street does not have a pool.
Does 740 South Federal Street have accessible units?
No, 740 South Federal Street does not have accessible units.
Does 740 South Federal Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 740 South Federal Street does not have units with dishwashers.
