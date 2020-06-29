All apartments in Chicago
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
7383 N Damen Ave
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:11 PM

7383 N Damen Ave

7383 North Damen Avenue · (224) 226-4000
Location

7383 North Damen Avenue, Chicago, IL 60645
Rogers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1200 · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
GREAT DEAL ON WEST RIDGE TWO BEDROOM - Property Id: 293084

Location: 7381 N Damen ave, West Ridge, 60645
Rent: $1450
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Pet friendly
Laundry: In building
Parking: Street

VIDEO TOURS ARE AVAILABLE!!!
PICTURES MAY BE OF A SIMILAR UNIT IN THE BUILDING

- 10 minute walk to CTA Red Line
- Heat and water included in monthly rent
- Plenty of closet and storage space
- Must have credit in good standing

PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING, UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE

Anastasiia Korinchevska
Landstar Realty Group
224-226-4000

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tennant ?Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293084
Property Id 293084

(RLNE5904332)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7383 N Damen Ave have any available units?
7383 N Damen Ave has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 7383 N Damen Ave have?
Some of 7383 N Damen Ave's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7383 N Damen Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7383 N Damen Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7383 N Damen Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7383 N Damen Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7383 N Damen Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7383 N Damen Ave offers parking.
Does 7383 N Damen Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7383 N Damen Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7383 N Damen Ave have a pool?
No, 7383 N Damen Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7383 N Damen Ave have accessible units?
No, 7383 N Damen Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7383 N Damen Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7383 N Damen Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
