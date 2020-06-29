7383 N Damen Ave

Amenities
GREAT DEAL ON WEST RIDGE TWO BEDROOM - Property Id: 293084
Location: 7381 N Damen ave, West Ridge, 60645
Rent: $1450
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Pet friendly
Laundry: In building
Parking: Street
VIDEO TOURS ARE AVAILABLE!!!
PICTURES MAY BE OF A SIMILAR UNIT IN THE BUILDING
- 10 minute walk to CTA Red Line
- Heat and water included in monthly rent
- Plenty of closet and storage space
- Must have credit in good standing
PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING, UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE
Anastasiia Korinchevska
Landstar Realty Group
224-226-4000
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293084
