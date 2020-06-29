7383 N Damen Ave

Amenities

GREAT DEAL ON WEST RIDGE TWO BEDROOM - Property Id: 293084



Location: 7381 N Damen ave, West Ridge, 60645

Rent: $1450

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1

Pets: Pet friendly

Laundry: In building

Parking: Street



VIDEO TOURS ARE AVAILABLE!!!

PICTURES MAY BE OF A SIMILAR UNIT IN THE BUILDING



- 10 minute walk to CTA Red Line

- Heat and water included in monthly rent

- Plenty of closet and storage space

- Must have credit in good standing



PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING, UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING

APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE



Anastasiia Korinchevska

Landstar Realty Group

224-226-4000



Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293084

