Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

BOYTOWNS UDATED STUDIO! PETS WELCOME! - Property Id: 319797



Location: 736 W Aldine Ave, Lakeview 60657

Rent: $1250

Bedrooms: Studio

Bathrooms: 1

Pets: Pet friendly

Laundry: In building

Parking: Street



VIDEO TOURS AVAILABLE!



This updated studio is located in the center of Boystwon/Lakeview attractions, walk to Red and Brown Lines, Wrigley Field and lakefront. Heat and water are included in monthly rent. Separate kitchen has been updated with stainless steel appliances. Some other features of the studio are refinished hardwood flooring, modern bathroom and massive walk in closet.



PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING, UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING

APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE



Anastasiia Korinchevska

Landstar Realty Group

224-226-4000



Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/736-w-aldine-ave-chicago-il/319797

