Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

736 W Aldine Ave

736 West Aldine Avenue · (224) 226-4000
Location

736 West Aldine Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $1250 · Avail. now

$1,250

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
BOYTOWNS UDATED STUDIO! PETS WELCOME! - Property Id: 319797

Location: 736 W Aldine Ave, Lakeview 60657
Rent: $1250
Bedrooms: Studio
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Pet friendly
Laundry: In building
Parking: Street

VIDEO TOURS AVAILABLE!

This updated studio is located in the center of Boystwon/Lakeview attractions, walk to Red and Brown Lines, Wrigley Field and lakefront. Heat and water are included in monthly rent. Separate kitchen has been updated with stainless steel appliances. Some other features of the studio are refinished hardwood flooring, modern bathroom and massive walk in closet.

PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING, UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE

Anastasiia Korinchevska
Landstar Realty Group
224-226-4000

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tennant ?Ordinance.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/736-w-aldine-ave-chicago-il/319797
Property Id 319797

(RLNE5950971)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 736 W Aldine Ave have any available units?
736 W Aldine Ave has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 736 W Aldine Ave have?
Some of 736 W Aldine Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 736 W Aldine Ave currently offering any rent specials?
736 W Aldine Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 736 W Aldine Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 736 W Aldine Ave is pet friendly.
Does 736 W Aldine Ave offer parking?
Yes, 736 W Aldine Ave offers parking.
Does 736 W Aldine Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 736 W Aldine Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 736 W Aldine Ave have a pool?
No, 736 W Aldine Ave does not have a pool.
Does 736 W Aldine Ave have accessible units?
No, 736 W Aldine Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 736 W Aldine Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 736 W Aldine Ave has units with dishwashers.
