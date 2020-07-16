Amenities
BOYTOWNS UDATED STUDIO! PETS WELCOME! - Property Id: 319797
Location: 736 W Aldine Ave, Lakeview 60657
Rent: $1250
Bedrooms: Studio
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Pet friendly
Laundry: In building
Parking: Street
VIDEO TOURS AVAILABLE!
This updated studio is located in the center of Boystwon/Lakeview attractions, walk to Red and Brown Lines, Wrigley Field and lakefront. Heat and water are included in monthly rent. Separate kitchen has been updated with stainless steel appliances. Some other features of the studio are refinished hardwood flooring, modern bathroom and massive walk in closet.
PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING, UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE
Anastasiia Korinchevska
Landstar Realty Group
224-226-4000
Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tennant ?Ordinance.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/736-w-aldine-ave-chicago-il/319797
Property Id 319797
(RLNE5950971)