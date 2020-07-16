729 West Grand Avenue

Amenities

Bright and Sunny 2 bed 1 bath unit in the heart of River West. Located on the southeast corner of Milwaukee/Halsted/Grand above the historic Emmits Irish Pub. Hardwood floors in the main living areas, washer and dryer in unit, dishwasher and central air. Unit is on the 3rd floor and noise from Emmits does not play a factor in comfort of living. Located across the street from award winning restaurants and bars, Starbucks, and the blue line. Halsted and Grand Avenue bus stops right outside your door. 1 parking space available for $250 per month.