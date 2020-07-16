All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 729 West Grand Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
729 West Grand Avenue
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:17 PM

729 West Grand Avenue

729 West Grand Avenue · (312) 492-7900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
West Town
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

729 West Grand Avenue, Chicago, IL 60654
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3B · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
Bright and Sunny 2 bed 1 bath unit in the heart of River West. Located on the southeast corner of Milwaukee/Halsted/Grand above the historic Emmits Irish Pub. Hardwood floors in the main living areas, washer and dryer in unit, dishwasher and central air. Unit is on the 3rd floor and noise from Emmits does not play a factor in comfort of living. Located across the street from award winning restaurants and bars, Starbucks, and the blue line. Halsted and Grand Avenue bus stops right outside your door. 1 parking space available for $250 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 729 West Grand Avenue have any available units?
729 West Grand Avenue has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 729 West Grand Avenue have?
Some of 729 West Grand Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 729 West Grand Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
729 West Grand Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 729 West Grand Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 729 West Grand Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 729 West Grand Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 729 West Grand Avenue offers parking.
Does 729 West Grand Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 729 West Grand Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 729 West Grand Avenue have a pool?
No, 729 West Grand Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 729 West Grand Avenue have accessible units?
No, 729 West Grand Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 729 West Grand Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 729 West Grand Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 729 West Grand Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

13Thirteen Randolph Street Lofts
1313 W Randolph St
Chicago, IL 60607
4651 N Greenview
4651 N Greenview Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
Wicker Park Connection
1640 West Division Street
Chicago, IL 60622
Berteau Manor
4200 North Ashland Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
Everett Apartments
5465 South Everett Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
25 E Delaware
25 E Delaware Pl
Chicago, IL 60611
5854 S Michigan Ave
5854 S Michigan Ave
Chicago, IL 60637
Arkadia West Loop
765 W Adams St
Chicago, IL 60661

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity