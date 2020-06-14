All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 727 West Madison.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
727 West Madison
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:31 AM

727 West Madison

727 W Madison St · (312) 772-2096
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near West Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

727 W Madison St, Chicago, IL 60661
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
pool table
yoga
This luxury building has all the perks! Perfectly situated just minutes away from Restaurant Row, Mariano s, Whole Foods, nightlife and shopping, you re sure to love the ease and convenience of this community. The CTA Blue line access is a few blocks away and I-90/94 is less than 5-minute access. Discover the luxuries of this impressive building and soak in the stunning views with the floor-to-ceiling windows while being surrounded by 9 ceilings, plank flooring and a washer and dryer in unit. Whip up a meal in your sleek gourmet euro-style kitchen, surrounded by marble and quartz. Lounge at the resort-style poolside cabanas or entertain a few friends in the club/billiards room. Staying fit is a cinch with the fitness center equipped with Peloton bikes and yoga studio. Dogs and cats are welcome, although breed restrictions apply. Fido can soak up a few luxuries as well with the private dog run and watering station. Parking is available at an additional fee.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 727 West Madison have any available units?
727 West Madison doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 727 West Madison have?
Some of 727 West Madison's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 727 West Madison currently offering any rent specials?
727 West Madison isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 727 West Madison pet-friendly?
Yes, 727 West Madison is pet friendly.
Does 727 West Madison offer parking?
Yes, 727 West Madison does offer parking.
Does 727 West Madison have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 727 West Madison offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 727 West Madison have a pool?
Yes, 727 West Madison has a pool.
Does 727 West Madison have accessible units?
No, 727 West Madison does not have accessible units.
Does 727 West Madison have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 727 West Madison has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 727 West Madison?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

515 West Barry
515 W Barry Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
5400-5408 S. Ingleside Avenue
5400-5408 S Ingleside Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Reside on Stratford
525 W Stratford Pl
Chicago, IL 60657
429-431 W Roscoe St
429 W Roscoe St
Chicago, IL 60657
742 West Fullerton
742 W Fullerton Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
1601-15 W Berteau
1601 West Berteau Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
1849-51 W Cornelia / 3449-55 N Wolcott
1849 W Cornelia Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
5218-5220 S. Kimbark Avenue
5218 S Kimbark Ave
Chicago, IL 60615

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity