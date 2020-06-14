727 West Madison

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym parking pool pool table yoga

This luxury building has all the perks! Perfectly situated just minutes away from Restaurant Row, Mariano s, Whole Foods, nightlife and shopping, you re sure to love the ease and convenience of this community. The CTA Blue line access is a few blocks away and I-90/94 is less than 5-minute access. Discover the luxuries of this impressive building and soak in the stunning views with the floor-to-ceiling windows while being surrounded by 9 ceilings, plank flooring and a washer and dryer in unit. Whip up a meal in your sleek gourmet euro-style kitchen, surrounded by marble and quartz. Lounge at the resort-style poolside cabanas or entertain a few friends in the club/billiards room. Staying fit is a cinch with the fitness center equipped with Peloton bikes and yoga studio. Dogs and cats are welcome, although breed restrictions apply. Fido can soak up a few luxuries as well with the private dog run and watering station. Parking is available at an additional fee.



Terms: One year lease