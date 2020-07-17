722 W Diversey Pkwy 401

Amenities
LARGE STUDIO, HEAT/WATER/ COOKING GAS INCLUDED - Property Id: 262893
Location: 722 W. Diversey
Rent: $1, 180
Bedrooms: 0
Bathrooms: 1
Pets Allowed: Pets ok
Lease Term: 12 months
THIS IS LARGE STUDIO WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS ALL THROUGHOUT THE UNIT.
HEAT WATER AND COOKING GAS IS INCLUDED IN THE RENT.
CATS AND SMALL DOGS UNDER 35LBS ARE ALLOWED IN THE UNIT
PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,
UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
Gisev Teli (Will)
Landstar Realty
(773) 968-0161
