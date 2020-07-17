All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 722 W Diversey Pkwy 401.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
722 W Diversey Pkwy 401
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:10 PM

722 W Diversey Pkwy 401

722 W Diversey Pkwy · (773) 968-0161
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

722 W Diversey Pkwy, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit 401 · Avail. now

$1,180

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
LARGE STUDIO, HEAT/WATER/ COOKING GAS INCLUDED - Property Id: 262893

Location: 722 W. Diversey
Rent: $1, 180
Bedrooms: 0
Bathrooms: 1
Pets Allowed: Pets ok
Lease Term: 12 months

THIS IS LARGE STUDIO WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS ALL THROUGHOUT THE UNIT.
HEAT WATER AND COOKING GAS IS INCLUDED IN THE RENT.
CATS AND SMALL DOGS UNDER 35LBS ARE ALLOWED IN THE UNIT

PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,
UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING

Gisev Teli (Will)
Landstar Realty
(773) 968-0161

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tenant Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/262893
Property Id 262893

(RLNE5898324)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 722 W Diversey Pkwy 401 have any available units?
722 W Diversey Pkwy 401 has a unit available for $1,180 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 722 W Diversey Pkwy 401 have?
Some of 722 W Diversey Pkwy 401's amenities include hardwood floors, some paid utils, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 722 W Diversey Pkwy 401 currently offering any rent specials?
722 W Diversey Pkwy 401 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 722 W Diversey Pkwy 401 pet-friendly?
Yes, 722 W Diversey Pkwy 401 is pet friendly.
Does 722 W Diversey Pkwy 401 offer parking?
No, 722 W Diversey Pkwy 401 does not offer parking.
Does 722 W Diversey Pkwy 401 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 722 W Diversey Pkwy 401 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 722 W Diversey Pkwy 401 have a pool?
No, 722 W Diversey Pkwy 401 does not have a pool.
Does 722 W Diversey Pkwy 401 have accessible units?
No, 722 W Diversey Pkwy 401 does not have accessible units.
Does 722 W Diversey Pkwy 401 have units with dishwashers?
No, 722 W Diversey Pkwy 401 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 722 W Diversey Pkwy 401?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Drexel Terrace
5043 S Drexel Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Bucktown Station
1870 N Winnebago Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
5229 S. Drexel Boulevard
5229 S. Drexel Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
1369 E. Hyde Park Blvd
1369 East Hyde Park Boulevard
Chicago, IL 60615
1325 N Wells
1325 North Wells
Chicago, IL 60610
Foster & Damen
5208 N Damen Ave
Chicago, IL 60625
2256 N Cleveland Ave
2256 N Cleveland Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
Luxe on Madison
1222 W Madison St
Chicago, IL 60607

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity