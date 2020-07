Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly elevator

Live Steps From The Lakefront in Rogers Park - Property Id: 306377



Steps from the lake! Right across from Loyola Beach and Park. Spacious, flexible layout. HEAT INCLUDED. East Rogers Park right across the street from the Beach/Lake and Park. A commuter's dream - Bus Stop in front of the building and Red Line within walking distance. Walk to shops and restaurants. Professionally managed, secure, elevator building with shared laundry. Newly refinished hardwood floors and freshly painted. Street parking. NO SMOKING.



$300 NON REFUNDABLE move fee.



*Owner is licensed broker*

