708 W Garfield Blvd

Amenities

hardwood floors range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

This 2-unit building in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side of Chicago, IL features apartments with Dining Room and Hardwood Floors. Walking distance to Hope Park, In & Out Food Mart, Maggie Gyros & Philly, Subway, and Shell Gas Station. Conveniently located between the popular Sherman Park and Washington Park. Commute easily via 55 Garfield and 8 Halsted Bus Lines or the CTA Red Line at the Garfield stop. Call today for a showing!

/*td {border: 1px solid #ccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}*/