Chicago, IL
708 W Garfield Blvd
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 AM

708 W Garfield Blvd

708 W Garfield Blvd · (312) 471-9411
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

708 W Garfield Blvd, Chicago, IL 60621
Englewood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 708 W Garfield Blvd.

Amenities

hardwood floors
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This 2-unit building in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side of Chicago, IL features apartments with Dining Room and Hardwood Floors. Walking distance to Hope Park, In & Out Food Mart, Maggie Gyros & Philly, Subway, and Shell Gas Station. Conveniently located between the popular Sherman Park and Washington Park. Commute easily via 55 Garfield and 8 Halsted Bus Lines or the CTA Red Line at the Garfield stop. Call today for a showing!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 W Garfield Blvd have any available units?
708 W Garfield Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 708 W Garfield Blvd have?
Some of 708 W Garfield Blvd's amenities include hardwood floors, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 708 W Garfield Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
708 W Garfield Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 W Garfield Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 708 W Garfield Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 708 W Garfield Blvd offer parking?
No, 708 W Garfield Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 708 W Garfield Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 708 W Garfield Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 W Garfield Blvd have a pool?
No, 708 W Garfield Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 708 W Garfield Blvd have accessible units?
No, 708 W Garfield Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 708 W Garfield Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 708 W Garfield Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
