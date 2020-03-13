All apartments in Chicago
7064 N Clark St 301

7064 North Clark Street · No Longer Available
Location

7064 North Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Unit 301 Available 08/01/20 Rogers Park 2 bed / 1.5 bath - Property Id: 296418

Spacious and stunning remodeled apartments in Rogers Park! Located steps from the Rogers Park metra, grocery stores, shopping,c offee shops, and near the Loyola campus. The apartments have been completely remodeled with fantastic condo-quality finishes, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, new backsplashes, refinished hardwood floors, and ample natural sunlight. The building is a corner walkup with parking onsite, and it is pet friendly! Building utility fee, pet fees, and move in fees apply. Listed by Peak Realty Chicago, apartments are professionally managed by Peak Properties. Broker: Andrew Lowrance
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296418
Property Id 296418

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5841903)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7064 N Clark St 301 have any available units?
7064 N Clark St 301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 7064 N Clark St 301 have?
Some of 7064 N Clark St 301's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7064 N Clark St 301 currently offering any rent specials?
7064 N Clark St 301 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7064 N Clark St 301 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7064 N Clark St 301 is pet friendly.
Does 7064 N Clark St 301 offer parking?
Yes, 7064 N Clark St 301 does offer parking.
Does 7064 N Clark St 301 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7064 N Clark St 301 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7064 N Clark St 301 have a pool?
No, 7064 N Clark St 301 does not have a pool.
Does 7064 N Clark St 301 have accessible units?
No, 7064 N Clark St 301 does not have accessible units.
Does 7064 N Clark St 301 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7064 N Clark St 301 does not have units with dishwashers.
