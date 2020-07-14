All apartments in Chicago
7058 N Clark St 206
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:05 PM

7058 N Clark St 206

7058 North Clark Street · (417) 234-0684
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7058 North Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 206 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,650

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Unit 206 Available 08/01/20 Rogers Park Two bed / Two bath - Property Id: 301382

Spacious and stunning remodeled apartments in Rogers Park! Located steps from the Rogers Park metra, grocery stores, shopping,c offee shops, and near the Loyola campus. The apartments have been completely remodeled with fantastic condo-quality finishes, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, new backsplashes, and ample natural sunlight. The building is a corner walkup with parking onsite, and it is pet friendly! Building utility fee, pet fees, and move in fees apply. Listed by Peak Realty Chicago, apartments are professionally managed by Peak Properties.
Broker: Andrew Lowrance
**Application fees are non-refundable, please reach out to us before you apply to verify credit and income requirements**
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301382
Property Id 301382

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5859276)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7058 N Clark St 206 have any available units?
7058 N Clark St 206 has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 7058 N Clark St 206 have?
Some of 7058 N Clark St 206's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7058 N Clark St 206 currently offering any rent specials?
7058 N Clark St 206 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7058 N Clark St 206 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7058 N Clark St 206 is pet friendly.
Does 7058 N Clark St 206 offer parking?
Yes, 7058 N Clark St 206 offers parking.
Does 7058 N Clark St 206 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7058 N Clark St 206 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7058 N Clark St 206 have a pool?
No, 7058 N Clark St 206 does not have a pool.
Does 7058 N Clark St 206 have accessible units?
No, 7058 N Clark St 206 does not have accessible units.
Does 7058 N Clark St 206 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7058 N Clark St 206 has units with dishwashers.
