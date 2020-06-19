7044 N Greenview 3N

Amenities

Top Floor 1 Bedroom - This very spacious and sunny condo has been recently renovated with beautiful upgrades and paint. The condo has hardwood floors, raised panel upgraded cherry cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. All new bathroom with glass shower, espresso vanity and decorative porcelain sink. The building common areas have been updated with new porches & laundry. Heat included!! Quiet location with short walk to the beach, "El" & Metra. Condo Association does not allow dogs in the building (new rule - for tenants only).



Owner is requiring $500 non-refundable move in fee in lieu of a security deposit. This is in addition to any move in fee charged by the HOA.



No Dogs Allowed



