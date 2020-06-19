All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 7044 N Greenview 3N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
7044 N Greenview 3N
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

7044 N Greenview 3N

7044 North Greenview Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Rogers Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7044 North Greenview Avenue, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Top Floor 1 Bedroom - This very spacious and sunny condo has been recently renovated with beautiful upgrades and paint. The condo has hardwood floors, raised panel upgraded cherry cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. All new bathroom with glass shower, espresso vanity and decorative porcelain sink. The building common areas have been updated with new porches & laundry. Heat included!! Quiet location with short walk to the beach, "El" & Metra. Condo Association does not allow dogs in the building (new rule - for tenants only).

Owner is requiring $500 non-refundable move in fee in lieu of a security deposit. This is in addition to any move in fee charged by the HOA.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5734963)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7044 N Greenview 3N have any available units?
7044 N Greenview 3N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 7044 N Greenview 3N have?
Some of 7044 N Greenview 3N's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7044 N Greenview 3N currently offering any rent specials?
7044 N Greenview 3N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7044 N Greenview 3N pet-friendly?
Yes, 7044 N Greenview 3N is pet friendly.
Does 7044 N Greenview 3N offer parking?
No, 7044 N Greenview 3N does not offer parking.
Does 7044 N Greenview 3N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7044 N Greenview 3N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7044 N Greenview 3N have a pool?
No, 7044 N Greenview 3N does not have a pool.
Does 7044 N Greenview 3N have accessible units?
No, 7044 N Greenview 3N does not have accessible units.
Does 7044 N Greenview 3N have units with dishwashers?
No, 7044 N Greenview 3N does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Residences at 8 East Huron
8 E Huron St
Chicago, IL 60611
Bucktown Station
1870 N Winnebago Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
Common Simonds
851 West Montrose Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
Pangea Lakes
13300 S Indiana Ave
Chicago, IL 60827
The Blackwood
5200 S Blackstone Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
The Renaissance
901 W Argyle St
Chicago, IL 60640
644 West Surf
644 W Surf St
Chicago, IL 60657
3808 North SHEFFIELD Ave. Apt.
3808 North Sheffield Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College