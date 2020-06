Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

HUGE ENGLEWOOD BEAUTY- 2 BEDROOM - Property Id: 284874



Come home and treat yourself to this Freshly updated 2 BEDROOM unit:

*updated kitchen & bathroom

*hardwood floors

*lots of storage

-close to transportation, restaurants, schools, and more!

-CHA VOUCHER AND SSI WELCOME TO APPLY

...This gem won't last long!



************Applicant Requirements************:

*525+ credit score

*Earn $2100/month minimum

*No evictions/No bankruptcies



For ALL inquiries or to schedule a private showing:

Please TEXT (312) 566-7140 or email Arrie-Rose

(arrierose.dreamspots@gmail.com)

*APPLY IN PERSON!*

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284874

Property Id 284874



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5798756)