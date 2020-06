Amenities

some paid utils range oven refrigerator

New on the market! Section 8 and Subsidies Welcome!

1 large bedroom, bright and airy apartment with heat included. Plenty of closet space. Tenant pays for cooking gas and electric. Plenty of cabinets in the kitchen and a linen closet in the bathroom. Living room is approximately 17 x 12

Close to Stoney Island bus and 71st Street bus. Walk to the lake and Jackson Park Golf Course. Plenty of shopping in the area plus a Starbucks Coffee and Walgreens. Chase Bank is within walking distance also.

This unit will not last long. Call/text Karen at 708-228-1877 and schedule a viewing today.

One year lease

No evictions

Verifiable and stable income.

Credit and background check on all adults.

Non-refundable move in fee of 1/2 a months rent due upon approval.



Tenant pays cooking gas and electric

No Pets Allowed



