7028 S Cregier Ave 3E

Amenities

hardwood floors some paid utils range oven refrigerator

Residential Jackson Park Highland Community. Condos 2BD 1.5bath $1,350/Month $500/None refundable move in fee.

Applicant requirements:

-575+ Credit Score.

-3x's Monthly Income.

-No Evictions, Bankruptcies, or Judgements.

-1yr at current job

Please contact Mercedes With Dream spots leasing text at (773)931-9888

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282825

No Pets Allowed



