Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

7028 S Cregier Ave 3E

7028 South Cregier Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7028 South Cregier Avenue, Chicago, IL 60649
South Shore

Amenities

hardwood floors
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Residential Highland Community.Condos 2BD 1.5bath - Property Id: 282825

Residential Jackson Park Highland Community. Condos 2BD 1.5bath $1,350/Month $500/None refundable move in fee.
Applicant requirements:
-575+ Credit Score.
-3x's Monthly Income.
-No Evictions, Bankruptcies, or Judgements.
-1yr at current job
Please contact Mercedes With Dream spots leasing text at (773)931-9888
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282825
Property Id 282825

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5791391)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7028 S Cregier Ave 3E have any available units?
7028 S Cregier Ave 3E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 7028 S Cregier Ave 3E have?
Some of 7028 S Cregier Ave 3E's amenities include hardwood floors, some paid utils, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7028 S Cregier Ave 3E currently offering any rent specials?
7028 S Cregier Ave 3E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7028 S Cregier Ave 3E pet-friendly?
No, 7028 S Cregier Ave 3E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 7028 S Cregier Ave 3E offer parking?
No, 7028 S Cregier Ave 3E does not offer parking.
Does 7028 S Cregier Ave 3E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7028 S Cregier Ave 3E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7028 S Cregier Ave 3E have a pool?
No, 7028 S Cregier Ave 3E does not have a pool.
Does 7028 S Cregier Ave 3E have accessible units?
No, 7028 S Cregier Ave 3E does not have accessible units.
Does 7028 S Cregier Ave 3E have units with dishwashers?
No, 7028 S Cregier Ave 3E does not have units with dishwashers.
