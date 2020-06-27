All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

6834 S Kedvale 2R

6834 S Kedvale Ave · (708) 320-1264
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6834 S Kedvale Ave, Chicago, IL 60629
West Lawn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 2R · Avail. now

$1,750

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Brand New Renovated Logan Square 2 Bed - Property Id: 303931

Check out these amazing brand new Logan Square two beds! The building has been recently renovated throughout. There is a common area patio behind the building for tenants to share. It is convenitly located at Troy and Diversey and only a short walk from the Logan Square Blue Line. You are also a short walk away from an amazing Tiki Bar, Lost Lake! Units include central heat and a/c, dishwasher, updated kitchens and baths, seperate living and dining rooms, and in-unit laundry.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/6834-s-kedvale-chicago-il-unit-2r/303931
Property Id 303931

(RLNE5948091)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6834 S Kedvale 2R have any available units?
6834 S Kedvale 2R has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6834 S Kedvale 2R have?
Some of 6834 S Kedvale 2R's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6834 S Kedvale 2R currently offering any rent specials?
6834 S Kedvale 2R is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6834 S Kedvale 2R pet-friendly?
Yes, 6834 S Kedvale 2R is pet friendly.
Does 6834 S Kedvale 2R offer parking?
No, 6834 S Kedvale 2R does not offer parking.
Does 6834 S Kedvale 2R have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6834 S Kedvale 2R does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6834 S Kedvale 2R have a pool?
No, 6834 S Kedvale 2R does not have a pool.
Does 6834 S Kedvale 2R have accessible units?
No, 6834 S Kedvale 2R does not have accessible units.
Does 6834 S Kedvale 2R have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6834 S Kedvale 2R has units with dishwashers.
