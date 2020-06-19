All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 6830 N Greenview Ave 202.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
6830 N Greenview Ave 202
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

6830 N Greenview Ave 202

6830 North Greenview Avenue · (773) 968-0161
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Rogers Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6830 North Greenview Avenue, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit 202 · Avail. now

$870

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
elevator
bike storage
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Studio W/ Everything Included! Redline Very Close! - Property Id: 268990

Location: 6930 N. Greenview
Rent: $870
Bedrooms: 0
Bathrooms: 1
Pets Allowed: Cats ok!
Lease Term: 12 months

- Heat, Water And Cooking Gas Included
- Elevator In Building
- On-Site Laundry
- Bike Room
- Walk To Local Grocery
- Redline 2 Blocks Away

PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,
UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING

Gisev Teli (Will)
Landstar Realty
(773) 968-0161

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tenant Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/268990
Property Id 268990

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5854634)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6830 N Greenview Ave 202 have any available units?
6830 N Greenview Ave 202 has a unit available for $870 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6830 N Greenview Ave 202 have?
Some of 6830 N Greenview Ave 202's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6830 N Greenview Ave 202 currently offering any rent specials?
6830 N Greenview Ave 202 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6830 N Greenview Ave 202 pet-friendly?
No, 6830 N Greenview Ave 202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 6830 N Greenview Ave 202 offer parking?
No, 6830 N Greenview Ave 202 does not offer parking.
Does 6830 N Greenview Ave 202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6830 N Greenview Ave 202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6830 N Greenview Ave 202 have a pool?
No, 6830 N Greenview Ave 202 does not have a pool.
Does 6830 N Greenview Ave 202 have accessible units?
No, 6830 N Greenview Ave 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 6830 N Greenview Ave 202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6830 N Greenview Ave 202 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6830 N Greenview Ave 202?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

5300-5308 S. Greenwood Avenue
5300 S Greenwood Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
5415 S. Woodlawn Avenue
5415 S Woodlawn Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
553 W Oakdale Ave
553 W Oakdale Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
2454 N Southport
2454 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
Millennium on LaSalle
29 S Lasalle St
Chicago, IL 60505
The Patricians
401 W Fullerton Pkwy
Chicago, IL 60614
6454 N NW Highway
6454 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
Sheffield Lofts - 3110 N Sheffield Ave
3110 North Sheffield Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity