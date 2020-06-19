6830 N Greenview Ave 202

Amenities
Studio W/ Everything Included! Redline Very Close! - Property Id: 268990
Location: 6930 N. Greenview
Rent: $870
Bedrooms: 0
Bathrooms: 1
Pets Allowed: Cats ok!
Lease Term: 12 months
- Heat, Water And Cooking Gas Included
- Elevator In Building
- On-Site Laundry
- Bike Room
- Walk To Local Grocery
- Redline 2 Blocks Away
PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,
UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
Gisev Teli (Will)
Landstar Realty
(773) 968-0161
No Dogs Allowed
