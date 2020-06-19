6830 N Greenview Ave 202

Amenities

Studio W/ Everything Included! Redline Very Close! - Property Id: 268990



Location: 6930 N. Greenview

Rent: $870

Bedrooms: 0

Bathrooms: 1

Pets Allowed: Cats ok!

Lease Term: 12 months



- Heat, Water And Cooking Gas Included

- Elevator In Building

- On-Site Laundry

- Bike Room

- Walk To Local Grocery

- Redline 2 Blocks Away



PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,

UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING



Gisev Teli (Will)

Landstar Realty

(773) 968-0161



Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/268990

No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5854634)