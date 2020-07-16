6818 Wayne

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Studio by Morse CTA stop - Property Id: 139436



Walking distance to the Morse Red Line stop, buses and the beach.

All utilities included in rent! Pay only cable.

No deposit, just one time move in fee - $300 per adult.

Easy showing so schedule your tour today.



Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tenant Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/139436

No Dogs Allowed



