Chicago, IL
6818 Wayne
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:07 PM

6818 Wayne

6818 North Wayne Avenue · (773) 934-0708
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6818 North Wayne Avenue, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $850 · Avail. now

$850

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

all utils included
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Studio by Morse CTA stop - Property Id: 139436

Walking distance to the Morse Red Line stop, buses and the beach.
All utilities included in rent! Pay only cable.
No deposit, just one time move in fee - $300 per adult.
Easy showing so schedule your tour today.

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tenant Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/139436
Property Id 139436

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5893382)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6818 Wayne have any available units?
6818 Wayne has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6818 Wayne have?
Some of 6818 Wayne's amenities include all utils included, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6818 Wayne currently offering any rent specials?
6818 Wayne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6818 Wayne pet-friendly?
No, 6818 Wayne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 6818 Wayne offer parking?
No, 6818 Wayne does not offer parking.
Does 6818 Wayne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6818 Wayne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6818 Wayne have a pool?
No, 6818 Wayne does not have a pool.
Does 6818 Wayne have accessible units?
No, 6818 Wayne does not have accessible units.
Does 6818 Wayne have units with dishwashers?
No, 6818 Wayne does not have units with dishwashers.
