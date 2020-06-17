All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 1 2020 at 5:45 PM

679 North Peoria Street

679 North Peoria Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1862656
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

679 North Peoria Street, Chicago, IL 60642
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1S · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1141 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
Spacious 2 bedroom condo with abundant upgrades and includes garage parking. Located in West Town/River West neighborhood and close proximity to Loop, expressway, Blue line and buss. Walk to coffee shops, restaurants, bars and shops. Floor to ceiling windows, modern window treatments, spacious steam shower with four body sprays, and stylish finishes. Surround sound in living room with in-wall iPod docking station. Large, west-facing outdoor terrace overlooking a quiet, neighborhood street. Non smokers, please. Available July 1!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 679 North Peoria Street have any available units?
679 North Peoria Street has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 679 North Peoria Street have?
Some of 679 North Peoria Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 679 North Peoria Street currently offering any rent specials?
679 North Peoria Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 679 North Peoria Street pet-friendly?
No, 679 North Peoria Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 679 North Peoria Street offer parking?
Yes, 679 North Peoria Street does offer parking.
Does 679 North Peoria Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 679 North Peoria Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 679 North Peoria Street have a pool?
No, 679 North Peoria Street does not have a pool.
Does 679 North Peoria Street have accessible units?
No, 679 North Peoria Street does not have accessible units.
Does 679 North Peoria Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 679 North Peoria Street does not have units with dishwashers.
