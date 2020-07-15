6731 N California Ave 2E

Amenities
Studio, 1 bath in West Rogers Park - Property Id: 302816
This studio, 1 bath apartment is located on California and Pratt Blvd. Close to Aldi's , The Patel Brothers, The Hookah Joint, Anmol Barbeque and Boone Elementary School. This 1st floor unit has been newly renovated floors and new appliances. Tenant pays electric and cooking gas
* Spacious
* Hardwood Floors
* New Stove
* Modern Kitchen and Bath
* Large Closets
* Ceiling Fan
* No Pets
* Tenant pays electric and cooking ags
* Parking available $20/monthly
***Requirements***
* $300 Move in Fee
* 600 or better credit score
* No Evictions
* No Bankruptcies
* NO EXCEPTIONS
**All application fees are non refundable**
***Please contact Landstar listing agent for application and details on the property, as availability subject to change.***
Michael Robinson
847-331-6307
Landstar Realty Group
1611 Montrose ave
Chicago, Il 60613
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302816
