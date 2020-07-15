6731 N California Ave 2E

Amenities

Studio, 1 bath in West Rogers Park - Property Id: 302816



This studio, 1 bath apartment is located on California and Pratt Blvd. Close to Aldi's , The Patel Brothers, The Hookah Joint, Anmol Barbeque and Boone Elementary School. This 1st floor unit has been newly renovated floors and new appliances. Tenant pays electric and cooking gas



Amenitites

* Spacious

* Hardwood Floors

* New Stove

* Modern Kitchen and Bath

* Large Closets

* Ceiling Fan

* No Pets

* Tenant pays electric and cooking ags

* Parking available $20/monthly



***Requirements***

* $300 Move in Fee

* 600 or better credit score

* No Evictions

* No Bankruptcies

* NO EXCEPTIONS

**All application fees are non refundable**

***Please contact Landstar listing agent for application and details on the property, as availability subject to change.***



Michael Robinson

847-331-6307

Landstar Realty Group

1611 Montrose ave

Chicago, Il 60613

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302816

