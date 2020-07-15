All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 9 2020 at 10:50 AM

6731 N California Ave 2E

6731 North California Avenue · (847) 331-6307
Location

6731 North California Avenue, Chicago, IL 60645
West Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit 2E · Avail. now

$875

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Studio, 1 bath in West Rogers Park - Property Id: 302816

This studio, 1 bath apartment is located on California and Pratt Blvd. Close to Aldi's , The Patel Brothers, The Hookah Joint, Anmol Barbeque and Boone Elementary School. This 1st floor unit has been newly renovated floors and new appliances. Tenant pays electric and cooking gas

Amenitites
* Spacious
* Hardwood Floors
* New Stove
* Modern Kitchen and Bath
* Large Closets
* Ceiling Fan
* No Pets
* Tenant pays electric and cooking ags
* Parking available $20/monthly

***Requirements***
* $300 Move in Fee
* 600 or better credit score
* No Evictions
* No Bankruptcies
* NO EXCEPTIONS
**All application fees are non refundable**
***Please contact Landstar listing agent for application and details on the property, as availability subject to change.***

Michael Robinson
847-331-6307
Landstar Realty Group
1611 Montrose ave
Chicago, Il 60613
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302816
Property Id 302816

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5872798)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6731 N California Ave 2E have any available units?
6731 N California Ave 2E has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6731 N California Ave 2E have?
Some of 6731 N California Ave 2E's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6731 N California Ave 2E currently offering any rent specials?
6731 N California Ave 2E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6731 N California Ave 2E pet-friendly?
No, 6731 N California Ave 2E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 6731 N California Ave 2E offer parking?
Yes, 6731 N California Ave 2E offers parking.
Does 6731 N California Ave 2E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6731 N California Ave 2E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6731 N California Ave 2E have a pool?
No, 6731 N California Ave 2E does not have a pool.
Does 6731 N California Ave 2E have accessible units?
No, 6731 N California Ave 2E does not have accessible units.
Does 6731 N California Ave 2E have units with dishwashers?
No, 6731 N California Ave 2E does not have units with dishwashers.
