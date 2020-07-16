6720 North Damen Avenue

Amenities

Beautifully renovated corner unit right next to Warren Park in West Ridge. This unit has it ALL! Extremely large 2 bed/2bath with over 850 square feet. Master bedroom can fit king size bed and has ensuite bath with rain shower. Lots of closet space. Full tub in main bath. Large kitchen with island for counter seating. Soft close cabinets with granite countertops. SS appliances. Electric stove. Separate dining area as well. Recessed LED lighting with dimmers. Bedrooms have ceiling fans. Large balcony. Elevator building (not wheelchair accessible). Parking available for extra $100 per month. In-unit washer/dryer. Building also has public coin laundry. Storage space and bike storage included. Central air and heat (electric/tenant pays). Smart key code system for unit access. Smart intercom system for guests. Public areas have cameras for added security. Desirable Armstrong 1+ rated school. Walk through Warren Park with ice skating rink, sled hill, batting cages, running and bike paths to the brand new West Ridge library. Grocery store right across the street. Wonderful location! Ten-minute bike ride to Loyola Beach. Very close to Andersonville, Loyola and Edgewater. Tenant pays utilities. Renter's insurance required. Automatic monthly rent payments required. Pet rent is extra $15 per month.