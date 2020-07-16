All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 6720 North Damen Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
6720 North Damen Avenue
Last updated July 13 2020 at 5:20 PM

6720 North Damen Avenue

6720 North Damen Avenue · (312) 265-8000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
West Ridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6720 North Damen Avenue, Chicago, IL 60645
West Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2G · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
bike storage
Beautifully renovated corner unit right next to Warren Park in West Ridge. This unit has it ALL! Extremely large 2 bed/2bath with over 850 square feet. Master bedroom can fit king size bed and has ensuite bath with rain shower. Lots of closet space. Full tub in main bath. Large kitchen with island for counter seating. Soft close cabinets with granite countertops. SS appliances. Electric stove. Separate dining area as well. Recessed LED lighting with dimmers. Bedrooms have ceiling fans. Large balcony. Elevator building (not wheelchair accessible). Parking available for extra $100 per month. In-unit washer/dryer. Building also has public coin laundry. Storage space and bike storage included. Central air and heat (electric/tenant pays). Smart key code system for unit access. Smart intercom system for guests. Public areas have cameras for added security. Desirable Armstrong 1+ rated school. Walk through Warren Park with ice skating rink, sled hill, batting cages, running and bike paths to the brand new West Ridge library. Grocery store right across the street. Wonderful location! Ten-minute bike ride to Loyola Beach. Very close to Andersonville, Loyola and Edgewater. Tenant pays utilities. Renter's insurance required. Automatic monthly rent payments required. Pet rent is extra $15 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6720 North Damen Avenue have any available units?
6720 North Damen Avenue has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6720 North Damen Avenue have?
Some of 6720 North Damen Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6720 North Damen Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6720 North Damen Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6720 North Damen Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6720 North Damen Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6720 North Damen Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6720 North Damen Avenue offers parking.
Does 6720 North Damen Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6720 North Damen Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6720 North Damen Avenue have a pool?
No, 6720 North Damen Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6720 North Damen Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6720 North Damen Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6720 North Damen Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6720 North Damen Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6720 North Damen Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1801 N Dayton
1801 North Dayton Street
Chicago, IL 60614
1241 N Milwaukee
1241 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60622
55 W Chestnut
55 W Chestnut St
Chicago, IL 60610
6160 S Martin Luther King Dr
6160-6212 S Martin Luther King Drive
Chicago, IL 60637
Optima Signature
220 E Illinois St
Chicago, IL 60611
1333 S Wabash Ave
1333 S Wabash Ave
Chicago, IL 60654
Hubbard221
221 W Hubbard St
Chicago, IL 60654
McClurg Court
333 E Ontario St
Chicago, IL 60611

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity