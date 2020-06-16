6702 N Campbell Ave 2

Amenities
West Rogers Park - Quiet Residence - Property Id: 269571
Large Two Bed/One Bath Gut Rehabbed Unit! Bay Windows! Central Heat & A/C! EVERYTHING IS NEW!
Recent Rehab! 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath unit has new stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, granite, and hardwood floors throughout! Large living room has bay windows!
The new bathroom includes Spa-like tiling! Central Heat and Air Conditioning! Great West Rogers Park Location! Walk to Warren Park and the Golf Course!
All units have been upgraded to Condo-Quality and include:
-Stainless Steel Appliances with Dishwasher
-Granite Counter-tops
-Hardwood Floors Throughout
-Central Heat and Air Conditioning
-New Windows
-In Building Laundry
Application Fee (Done Online)
No Security Deposit!
Administrative Fee/s and Technology Fee apply.
Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.
*Photos may be of a similar unit.
Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/269571
No Dogs Allowed
