6702 N Campbell Ave 2

West Rogers Park - Quiet Residence - Property Id: 269571



Large Two Bed/One Bath Gut Rehabbed Unit! Bay Windows! Central Heat & A/C! EVERYTHING IS NEW!



Recent Rehab! 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath unit has new stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, granite, and hardwood floors throughout! Large living room has bay windows!



The new bathroom includes Spa-like tiling! Central Heat and Air Conditioning! Great West Rogers Park Location! Walk to Warren Park and the Golf Course!



All units have been upgraded to Condo-Quality and include:



-Stainless Steel Appliances with Dishwasher

-Granite Counter-tops

-Hardwood Floors Throughout

-Central Heat and Air Conditioning

-New Windows

-In Building Laundry



Application Fee (Done Online)

No Security Deposit!

Administrative Fee/s and Technology Fee apply.

Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.



*Photos may be of a similar unit.



Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/269571

Property Id 269571



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5736716)