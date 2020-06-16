All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 6702 N Campbell Ave 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
6702 N Campbell Ave 2
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

6702 N Campbell Ave 2

6702 North Campbell Avenue · (773) 357-7733
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
West Ridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6702 North Campbell Avenue, Chicago, IL 60645
West Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
West Rogers Park - Quiet Residence - Property Id: 269571

Large Two Bed/One Bath Gut Rehabbed Unit! Bay Windows! Central Heat & A/C! EVERYTHING IS NEW!

Recent Rehab! 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath unit has new stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, granite, and hardwood floors throughout! Large living room has bay windows!

The new bathroom includes Spa-like tiling! Central Heat and Air Conditioning! Great West Rogers Park Location! Walk to Warren Park and the Golf Course!

All units have been upgraded to Condo-Quality and include:

-Stainless Steel Appliances with Dishwasher
-Granite Counter-tops
-Hardwood Floors Throughout
-Central Heat and Air Conditioning
-New Windows
-In Building Laundry

Application Fee (Done Online)
No Security Deposit!
Administrative Fee/s and Technology Fee apply.
Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.

*Photos may be of a similar unit.

Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/269571
Property Id 269571

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5736716)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6702 N Campbell Ave 2 have any available units?
6702 N Campbell Ave 2 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6702 N Campbell Ave 2 have?
Some of 6702 N Campbell Ave 2's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6702 N Campbell Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
6702 N Campbell Ave 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6702 N Campbell Ave 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6702 N Campbell Ave 2 is pet friendly.
Does 6702 N Campbell Ave 2 offer parking?
No, 6702 N Campbell Ave 2 does not offer parking.
Does 6702 N Campbell Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6702 N Campbell Ave 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6702 N Campbell Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 6702 N Campbell Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 6702 N Campbell Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 6702 N Campbell Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 6702 N Campbell Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6702 N Campbell Ave 2 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6702 N Campbell Ave 2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Wilson Manor
4600 North Lincoln Avenue
Chicago, IL 60625
Cornell Terrace
5430 S Cornell Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
5222-38 S Drexel Avenue
5222 S Drexel Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
55 W Chestnut
55 W Chestnut St
Chicago, IL 60610
3834 N. Sheffield
3834 N Sheffield Ave
Chicago, IL 60613
Reside on Jackson
1241-1245 W Jackson Blvd
Chicago, IL 60607
sixforty northwells
640 N Wells
Chicago, IL 60654
5457-5459 S. Blackstone Avenue
5457 S Blackstone Ave
Chicago, IL 60615

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity