6701 N Clark St 2S
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

6701 N Clark St 2S

6701 North Clark Street · (773) 491-1713
Location

6701 North Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2S · Avail. Aug 1

$1,600

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
dogs allowed
Unit 2S Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom 1 Bath REHABBED Apt in Roger's Park. - Property Id: 232117

3 bedroom, 1 bath unit is along the Clark Street corridor in Roger's Park. It is a short walk to the lake, Metra, Red Line at Morse, Downtown Andersonville, and Loyola University! Includes features such as:

-Stainless Steel Appliances with dishwasher
-Granite Countertops
-Maple Cabinets
-Hardwood floors throughout
-Large bedrooms
-Spa-like Tiling in Bathroom

Heat included in Rent!

$70 Application Fee (Done Online)
No Security Deposit!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/6701-n-clark-st-chicago-il-unit-2s/232117
Property Id 232117

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5940914)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6701 N Clark St 2S have any available units?
6701 N Clark St 2S has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6701 N Clark St 2S have?
Some of 6701 N Clark St 2S's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6701 N Clark St 2S currently offering any rent specials?
6701 N Clark St 2S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6701 N Clark St 2S pet-friendly?
Yes, 6701 N Clark St 2S is pet friendly.
Does 6701 N Clark St 2S offer parking?
No, 6701 N Clark St 2S does not offer parking.
Does 6701 N Clark St 2S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6701 N Clark St 2S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6701 N Clark St 2S have a pool?
No, 6701 N Clark St 2S does not have a pool.
Does 6701 N Clark St 2S have accessible units?
No, 6701 N Clark St 2S does not have accessible units.
Does 6701 N Clark St 2S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6701 N Clark St 2S has units with dishwashers.
