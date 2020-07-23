6701 N Clark St 2S

Amenities

Unit 2S Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom 1 Bath REHABBED Apt in Roger's Park. - Property Id: 232117



3 bedroom, 1 bath unit is along the Clark Street corridor in Roger's Park. It is a short walk to the lake, Metra, Red Line at Morse, Downtown Andersonville, and Loyola University! Includes features such as:



-Stainless Steel Appliances with dishwasher

-Granite Countertops

-Maple Cabinets

-Hardwood floors throughout

-Large bedrooms

-Spa-like Tiling in Bathroom



Heat included in Rent!



$70 Application Fee (Done Online)

No Security Deposit!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/6701-n-clark-st-chicago-il-unit-2s/232117

Property Id 232117



No Dogs Allowed



