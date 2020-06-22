All apartments in Chicago
665 Irving Park Road

665 West Irving Park Road · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1903657
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

665 West Irving Park Road, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 614 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
accessible
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
valet service
yoga
dogs allowed
Amazing 1 bedroom in Park Place~Parking Includ~Bright & Spacious
This large 1bed/1bath offers plenty of space and sunlight! Large bedroom with tons of closet space! Bathroom is updated with a custom built vanity and sink! Great kitchen with breakfast bar! Full amenity building with pool, sun deck, 24 hour doorman, fitness center, salon, yoga studio and convenience store all on site! Premium parking space included! Not a valet spot, so you do not have to wait to park. This is a large reserved parking space that you will not find with many other units or buildings!

Amenities:
Doorman, Elevator, Health Club, Pool, Garage, Laundry, Wheelchair Access, Common Outdoor Space, Receiving Room, Dishwasher, Hardwood
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 665 Irving Park Road have any available units?
665 Irving Park Road has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 665 Irving Park Road have?
Some of 665 Irving Park Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 665 Irving Park Road currently offering any rent specials?
665 Irving Park Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 665 Irving Park Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 665 Irving Park Road is pet friendly.
Does 665 Irving Park Road offer parking?
Yes, 665 Irving Park Road does offer parking.
Does 665 Irving Park Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 665 Irving Park Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 665 Irving Park Road have a pool?
Yes, 665 Irving Park Road has a pool.
Does 665 Irving Park Road have accessible units?
Yes, 665 Irving Park Road has accessible units.
Does 665 Irving Park Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 665 Irving Park Road has units with dishwashers.
