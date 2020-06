Amenities

The unit is in a owner occupied building. The walls will be painted in a neutral light grey and may become available mid August. Plenty of storage; multiple closets.

Amenities: Shared Semi private basement with ample storage. Outdoor swimming pool; large shared patio with built in gas grills; enclosed green areas. 2 bedroom, 1.0 bathroom condo in West Ridge. Close to Warren Park. $1300.00/mo, $0.00 security deposit. Basic Cable, internet and water are included. Call Geraldine at 312-206-6661. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.