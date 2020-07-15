6508 N Claremont Ave

Amenities

2 BED 2 BATH in West Ridge STEPS FROM WARREN PARK - Property Id: 271635



Hardwood Floors

- Washer/Dryer In- Unit

- Central Air

- Exposed Brick

- Balcony

- Queen Sized Bedrooms

- 2 Full Bathrooms

- Gated Entry

- Permit Parking

- No Utilities Included

- Pet Friendly

Location:6508 N CLAREMONT

Available:05/02/2020

Rent:$1355

Move Fee:$400

Bedrooms:2

Bathrooms:2

Pets:YES $20/MONTH/PET LIMIT 2

Laundry:IN UNIT

Parking:STREET PERMIT DEVON BANK FREE NITES/WEEKENDS



PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,

UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING

APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE



JORDAN LISITZA

773-805-5383

Landstar Realty Group



Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/271635

