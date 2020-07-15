All apartments in Chicago
6508 N Claremont Ave
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:10 PM

6508 N Claremont Ave

6508 North Claremont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6508 North Claremont Avenue, Chicago, IL 60645
West Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2 BED 2 BATH in West Ridge STEPS FROM WARREN PARK - Property Id: 271635

Hardwood Floors
- Washer/Dryer In- Unit
- Central Air
- Exposed Brick
- Balcony
- Queen Sized Bedrooms
- 2 Full Bathrooms
- Gated Entry
- Permit Parking
- No Utilities Included
- Pet Friendly
Location:6508 N CLAREMONT
Available:05/02/2020
Rent:$1355
Move Fee:$400
Bedrooms:2
Bathrooms:2
Pets:YES $20/MONTH/PET LIMIT 2
Laundry:IN UNIT
Parking:STREET PERMIT DEVON BANK FREE NITES/WEEKENDS

PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,
UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE

JORDAN LISITZA
773-805-5383
Landstar Realty Group

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tenant Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/271635
Property Id 271635

(RLNE5872766)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

