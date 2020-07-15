6508 N Claremont Ave

Amenities
2 BED 2 BATH in West Ridge STEPS FROM WARREN PARK - Property Id: 271635
Hardwood Floors
- Washer/Dryer In- Unit
- Central Air
- Exposed Brick
- Balcony
- Queen Sized Bedrooms
- 2 Full Bathrooms
- Gated Entry
- Permit Parking
- No Utilities Included
- Pet Friendly
Location:6508 N CLAREMONT
Available:05/02/2020
Rent:$1355
Move Fee:$400
Bedrooms:2
Bathrooms:2
Pets:YES $20/MONTH/PET LIMIT 2
Laundry:IN UNIT
Parking:STREET PERMIT DEVON BANK FREE NITES/WEEKENDS
PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,
UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE
JORDAN LISITZA
773-805-5383
Landstar Realty Group
