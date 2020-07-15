6504 N Claremont Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

MODERN 1BR IN WEST RIDGE! WASHER/DRYER IN-UNIT! - Property Id: 291786



Location: 6504 Claremont Ave., Chicago, IL 60645 (West Ridge)



Rent: $1080

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Pets: Pet Friendly

Laundry: In unit

Parking: Street



-MODERN KITCHEN W/ DISHWASHER & MICROWAVE

-SPACIOUS LIVING AREA

-HIGH CEILINGS

-QUEEN SIZED BEDROOM

-IN-UNIT LAUNDRY

-CENTRAL HEAT/AIR

-PET FRIENDLY

-NO UTILITIES INCLUDED



PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,

UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING

APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE



Lachezar Tomanov (Nikki)

Landstar Realty Group

312-307-6616



Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tenant Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291786

Property Id 291786



(RLNE5824978)