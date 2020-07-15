6504 N Claremont Ave

Amenities
MODERN 1BR IN WEST RIDGE! WASHER/DRYER IN-UNIT! - Property Id: 291786
Location: 6504 Claremont Ave., Chicago, IL 60645 (West Ridge)
Rent: $1080
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Pet Friendly
Laundry: In unit
Parking: Street
-MODERN KITCHEN W/ DISHWASHER & MICROWAVE
-SPACIOUS LIVING AREA
-HIGH CEILINGS
-QUEEN SIZED BEDROOM
-IN-UNIT LAUNDRY
-CENTRAL HEAT/AIR
-PET FRIENDLY
-NO UTILITIES INCLUDED
PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,
UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE
Lachezar Tomanov (Nikki)
Landstar Realty Group
312-307-6616
