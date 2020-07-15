All apartments in Chicago
6504 N Claremont Ave

6504 North Claremont Avenue · (312) 307-6616
Location

6504 North Claremont Avenue, Chicago, IL 60645
West Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1080 · Avail. now

$1,080

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
MODERN 1BR IN WEST RIDGE! WASHER/DRYER IN-UNIT! - Property Id: 291786

Location: 6504 Claremont Ave., Chicago, IL 60645 (West Ridge)

Rent: $1080
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Pet Friendly
Laundry: In unit
Parking: Street

-MODERN KITCHEN W/ DISHWASHER & MICROWAVE
-SPACIOUS LIVING AREA
-HIGH CEILINGS
-QUEEN SIZED BEDROOM
-IN-UNIT LAUNDRY
-CENTRAL HEAT/AIR
-PET FRIENDLY
-NO UTILITIES INCLUDED

PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,
UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE

Lachezar Tomanov (Nikki)
Landstar Realty Group
312-307-6616

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tenant Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291786
Property Id 291786

(RLNE5824978)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

