Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Stylish and completely gut-renovated and never lived in apartments located directly across the street from Providence Englewood Charter School. CHA friendly property and welcomes PECS families.



Each contemporary unit features open concept living/dining areas with breakfast bar, dark wood-look laminate flooring, modern bathrooms with porcelain tile surrounds, and convenient location close to shops, schools, and transportation. Building has laundry in the basement!