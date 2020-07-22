650 W Buckingham Pl 1w

Amenities
Spacious 2BR/1BA in Lake View / Lake View East - Property Id: 290169
This large & charming two bedroom, one bathroom apartment in Lake View / Lake View East features hardwood floors, ceiling fans, eat in kitchen, tiled bathrooms. Rear Porch. Laundry On Site. Heat Included! Cats Welcome. Within walking distance to the Lake, public transportation, restaurants, shopping, night life, and much more! *Photos might be of a similar unit in building.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/650-w-buckingham-pl-chicago-il-unit-1w/290169
