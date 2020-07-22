All apartments in Chicago
650 W Buckingham Pl 1w
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

650 W Buckingham Pl 1w

650 W Buckingham Pl · (847) 830-0175
Location

650 W Buckingham Pl, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1w · Avail. now

$2,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Spacious 2BR/1BA in Lake View / Lake View East - Property Id: 290169

This large & charming two bedroom, one bathroom apartment in Lake View / Lake View East features hardwood floors, ceiling fans, eat in kitchen, tiled bathrooms. Rear Porch. Laundry On Site. Heat Included! Cats Welcome. Within walking distance to the Lake, public transportation, restaurants, shopping, night life, and much more! *Photos might be of a similar unit in building.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/650-w-buckingham-pl-chicago-il-unit-1w/290169
Property Id 290169

(RLNE5941976)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 650 W Buckingham Pl 1w have any available units?
650 W Buckingham Pl 1w has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 650 W Buckingham Pl 1w have?
Some of 650 W Buckingham Pl 1w's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 650 W Buckingham Pl 1w currently offering any rent specials?
650 W Buckingham Pl 1w is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 650 W Buckingham Pl 1w pet-friendly?
Yes, 650 W Buckingham Pl 1w is pet friendly.
Does 650 W Buckingham Pl 1w offer parking?
No, 650 W Buckingham Pl 1w does not offer parking.
Does 650 W Buckingham Pl 1w have units with washers and dryers?
No, 650 W Buckingham Pl 1w does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 650 W Buckingham Pl 1w have a pool?
No, 650 W Buckingham Pl 1w does not have a pool.
Does 650 W Buckingham Pl 1w have accessible units?
No, 650 W Buckingham Pl 1w does not have accessible units.
Does 650 W Buckingham Pl 1w have units with dishwashers?
No, 650 W Buckingham Pl 1w does not have units with dishwashers.
