Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly some paid utils range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

E. Lakeview 1 bed - video showings available - Property Id: 250362



This apartment is in the heart of East Lakeview. It's an easy walk to grocery stores, plenty of bars and restaurants, and a great selection of shops. The best thing is that you have easy access to the Brown line and Clark bus, so travel to anywhere in Chicago is a breeze. This building is a walk up and is pet friendly with laundry in the basement. The unit itself offers hardwood floors and plenty of space.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/250362

Property Id 250362



(RLNE5861087)