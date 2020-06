Amenities

Completely updated 1 bedroom, den Condo in River North. This large apartment has one and a half baths, updated kitchen with marble floors, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. Large master bedroom with updated master bath. Balcony off the living room with great views of the city! Asking additional $200 for parking. Great River North location! Building has work out room. Walking Distance to public transportation, Great Restaurants and The East Bank Club.