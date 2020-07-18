All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 6441 N Newgard Ave 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
6441 N Newgard Ave 1
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

6441 N Newgard Ave 1

6441 North Newgard Avenue · (773) 321-8227
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Rogers Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6441 North Newgard Avenue, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,265

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
coffee bar
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 Fully Renovated 1 BR Near Lake and Loyola - Property Id: 278300

Completely Renovated Spacious 1 BR on great Loyola area block! Heat and water included!

New kitchen with SS appliances, granite counter tops, dark wood cabinets and a dishwasher. New clean, white bathrooms. Large living room and bedroom.

Near the lake, Loyola, EL train, shopping, dining, coffee shops and more!

Cats okay, no dogs
Easy street parking

Contact Julie for showings!
Stark Chicago Property Management
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/6441-n-newgard-ave-chicago-il-unit-1/278300
Property Id 278300

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5961229)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6441 N Newgard Ave 1 have any available units?
6441 N Newgard Ave 1 has a unit available for $1,265 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6441 N Newgard Ave 1 have?
Some of 6441 N Newgard Ave 1's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6441 N Newgard Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
6441 N Newgard Ave 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6441 N Newgard Ave 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6441 N Newgard Ave 1 is pet friendly.
Does 6441 N Newgard Ave 1 offer parking?
No, 6441 N Newgard Ave 1 does not offer parking.
Does 6441 N Newgard Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6441 N Newgard Ave 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6441 N Newgard Ave 1 have a pool?
No, 6441 N Newgard Ave 1 does not have a pool.
Does 6441 N Newgard Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 6441 N Newgard Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 6441 N Newgard Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6441 N Newgard Ave 1 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 6441 N Newgard Ave 1?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

617 West Melrose St. Apt.
617 West Melrose Street
Chicago, IL 60657
4951 North Oakley Ave. Apt.
4951 North Oakley Avenue
Chicago, IL 60625
5411-5421 S. Ellis Avenue
5411 S Ellis Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
5557-59 S. University Avenue
5557 S University Ave
Chicago, IL 60637
2319 N Southport
2319 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
Circa 922
922 W Washington Blvd
Chicago, IL 60607
The Western 1920
1920 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60647
617 W Drummond
617 West Drummond Place
Chicago, IL 60614

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity