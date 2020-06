Amenities

Big 1 bedroom condo on top floor in elevator building rent includes heated attached garage parking. Eat in kitchen with granite breakfast bar. Separate dining room with extra big bedroom with 2 closets and large walk hall closet. This apartment faces north with a full balcony off living room overlooking green space. Laundry room on the same floor as is storage. Great location..walk to store, forest preserves, swimming at Welland and good transportation. No smoking. Heat is included in rent. Available now.Cats OK.