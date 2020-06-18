All apartments in Chicago
6424 North Francisco Avenue

6424 North Francisco Avenue · (773) 805-5663
Location

6424 North Francisco Avenue, Chicago, IL 60645
West Ridge

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious & Sunny 1st floor unit can be found tucked away in the vibrant West Ridge community. Available Sep 1st. Located just N of Devon Ave: the gateway to everything you need. Plenty of stores, shops, & restaurants to choose from. Access to public transportation & expressways. Bright and open LR. Separate, formal DR. Three large BRs. Heated Enclosed Porch (tandem to 3rd BR), which can be used as 4th BR/Office/Den/Walk-In Closet. Master BR features 1/2 BTH and Cedar Closet. Large KT with counter space galore. Laundry in Basement. Enclosed back porches/staircase. Feel free to enjoy back patio w/guests or neighbors. No more than five (5) Occupants. Renters Insurance will be required. Verification of positive rental/ownership history. Background and credit check a must for all adults (18+ yo). Dogs & Cats welcome: 2 pet limit, 25 lb MAX. $250 Pet Fee/pet. Garage Parking Space available at additional $100/month. (NOTE: Some pics may be of a similar Unit.) Schedule a showing and fall in love with your New place to call Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6424 North Francisco Avenue have any available units?
6424 North Francisco Avenue has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6424 North Francisco Avenue have?
Some of 6424 North Francisco Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6424 North Francisco Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6424 North Francisco Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6424 North Francisco Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6424 North Francisco Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6424 North Francisco Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6424 North Francisco Avenue offers parking.
Does 6424 North Francisco Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6424 North Francisco Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6424 North Francisco Avenue have a pool?
No, 6424 North Francisco Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6424 North Francisco Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6424 North Francisco Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6424 North Francisco Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6424 North Francisco Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
