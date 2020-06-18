6424 North Francisco Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious & Sunny 1st floor unit can be found tucked away in the vibrant West Ridge community. Available Sep 1st. Located just N of Devon Ave: the gateway to everything you need. Plenty of stores, shops, & restaurants to choose from. Access to public transportation & expressways. Bright and open LR. Separate, formal DR. Three large BRs. Heated Enclosed Porch (tandem to 3rd BR), which can be used as 4th BR/Office/Den/Walk-In Closet. Master BR features 1/2 BTH and Cedar Closet. Large KT with counter space galore. Laundry in Basement. Enclosed back porches/staircase. Feel free to enjoy back patio w/guests or neighbors. No more than five (5) Occupants. Renters Insurance will be required. Verification of positive rental/ownership history. Background and credit check a must for all adults (18+ yo). Dogs & Cats welcome: 2 pet limit, 25 lb MAX. $250 Pet Fee/pet. Garage Parking Space available at additional $100/month. (NOTE: Some pics may be of a similar Unit.) Schedule a showing and fall in love with your New place to call Home!